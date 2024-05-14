Bruno Fernandes: Euro giants line up moves for Man Utd skipper amid exit links

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is a man in demand and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal three European giants are interested in him.

The Red Devils are set to make major changes this summer with Erik ten Hag on the brink and several big-wage players expected to leave.

Raphael Varane, who is on an eye-watering £340,000 per week, confirmed on Tuesday he’ll be leaving Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of June.

Plenty of other Man Utd stars are on the chopping block but one surprise name that has been heavily linked with a departure in recent weeks is skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes hinted in a recent interview with DAZN Portugal that a move away from Man Utd for him could happen.

“Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?” Fernandes said.

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros.”

Bayern Munich, PSG, Barcelona eye moves for Bruno Fernandes

As reported on Tuesday morning, several sides from the Saudi Pro League are considering a big-money move for Fernandes this summer.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that three European giants can also be added to his list of suitors.

We understand that Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on Fernandes’ situation and are poised to make a move should he become available.

Paris Saint-Germain are also big admirers of the Portuguese international and may come forward with an offer as part of their post-Kylian Mbappe plans.

Sources say that Barcelona are also very keen on Fernandes but their financial limitations will make a move difficult for them.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Fernandes remains happy at Man Utd and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no plans to sell him at this stage, unless a huge offer is put on the table.

The attacking midfielder isn’t actively looking for a move but is interested in knowing what his options could be and is waiting to see if any of the aforementioned sides make a concrete bid for him.

Fernandes remains a key player for Man Utd and has made 45 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and making 11 assists in the process.

