Ruben Amorim and Fabrizio Romano have both weighed in on Al-Hilal’s big-money play to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder has been sensational for Man Utd despite their struggles in recent years. He has registered 98 goals and 87 assists in 290 appearances for the club, helping them to win one FA Cup and one League Cup.

Fernandes is often unable to rely on his sub-par team-mates and has a habit of saving United by himself.

He was dreaming of lifting the Europa League in Bilbao on May 21 but ended up on the losing side as Tottenham Hotspur ran out 1-0 winners.

That result piled more misery on Amorim and United as they endured a terrible Premier League campaign, ultimately finishing way down in 15th place.

After the Europa League final, Fernandes admitted he could be sold this summer if the club decides it is the right thing to do.

Al-Hilal are ready to pay huge sums of money to take the 30-year-old to Saudi Arabia. They are prepared to meet United’s £100million (€119m / $135m) asking price and also pay Fernandes a whopping £700,000 a week.

It emerged earlier on Friday that Fernandes is giving Al-Hilal’s offer serious consideration.

Head coach Amorim was asked if United’s 3-1 win over Hong Kong during their post-season tour of Southeast Asia could be Fernandes’ last game for the club.

He replied (via United reporter Laurie Whitwell): “I don’t think so. I don’t know for sure. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things.

“The club can find other ways to make money. The feeling I get is that he wants to continue for sure with Man United, you never know.”

On his YouTube channel, Romano also discussed Al-Hilal swooping for the Portugal ace.

The journalist said: “Al-Hilal are in constant contact with Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho. These contacts started again on Monday.

“From what I understand Pinho arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday. This week has been a long week of negotiations, discussions, with a crazy salary bid from Al-Hilal. A really impressive salary for four years for Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes ‘listening’ to Al-Hilal offer

“They are also prepared to match what Manchester United could ask for Fernandes. Al-Hilal are prepared to pay a crazy transfer fee.

“Now it depends on what Fernandes and United decide to do. Al-Hilal are not the point here.

“If the agent of Bruno is going there [Saudi Arabia], it clearly means he is open to listening. But Fernandes, at the moment, has not communicated to Man United that he wants to leave.

“That’s going to be the important part of the story. We have to see how Bruno will react to this proposal.

“For Ruben Amorim, Fernandes is an absolutely untouchable player. He absolutely doesn’t want Bruno to leave the club this summer.”

It was previously reported that Al-Hilal had given the playmaker until Thursday to make a decision on his future, but that deadline came and went. What is clear, though, is that Al-Hilal are eager to strike an agreement as soon as possible.

