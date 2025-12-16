Just days after Mohamed Salah publicly slammed Liverpool and manager Arne Slot, Bruno Fernandes has gone two-footed into the Manchester United board and even his teammates, and with sources shedding light on why a painful exit in 2026 could well be on the cards.

Mo Salah’s extraordinary outburst against Liverpool and Slot after the match against Leeds United has been well-documented. The Egyptian winger criticised Liverpool for throwing him under the bus and reminded Fenway Sports Group (FSG) of his contribution to the club over the years.

Bruno Fernandes seems to have taken a leaf out of Salah’s book and gone in hard on the Man Utd bosses.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder has revealed that Man Utd were willing to sell him in the summer of 2025.

Fernandes has disclosed interest from the Saudi Pro League and has also noted how manager Ruben Amorim stopped him from leaving.

Fernandes told Canal 11, as relayed by Portuguese football outlet MaisFutebol: “Until you win trophies, you’re not valued as much, regardless of the club and league you’re in.

“I was valued, and what values ​​me most has to be my club, although lately I feel like I’m on thin ice. In England, when a player starts approaching 30, they start thinking they need a makeover. It’s like the furniture.

“The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be. I could have left in the last transfer window; I would have earned much more money.

“I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay.

“But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticise.

“I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then, you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.

“The person who spoke to me was the president of Al Hilal, who called me directly. Rúben Neves sent me a message saying he wanted to talk to me. They wanted me to play in the Club World Cup with Al Hilal. It was already a love that came from the Jorge Jesus era, he had already called me in 2023.

“I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is abysmal. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia.

“My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with renowned players.

“I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for 20 or 30 million, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that.

“I never felt in a position to do it, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same. But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything.

“The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.”

Man Utd ready to sell Bruno Fernandes in 2026 – sources

Just as Man Utd were open to selling Fernandes in the summer of 2025, the Red Devils are willing to offload him in 2026.

The 31-year-old has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020 and is under contract at the Premier League giants until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 18 that Man Utd are ready to offload Fernandes in 2026.

CaughtoffSide reported last week that Man Utd want £70million (€80m, $94m) for Fernandes, who has interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Fernandes’s explosive interview is unlikely to endear him to the Man Utd hierarchy, although it cannot be ignored that he is one of Amorim’s best and most important players.

The midfielder has scored five goals and given seven assists in 16 Premier League matches for Man Utd so far this season.

Fernandes has played a total of 307 matches for Man Utd so far in his career, in which he has scored 103 goals and registered 93 assists.

