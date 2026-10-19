Bruno Fernandes finished at elite level as Man Utd exit takes shape

A report has outlined why Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, might be finished as a top-level performer, while there are claims a move to a European giant is taking shape.

Fernandes was named the Premier League’s player of the season last year. Though as we all saw with Mohamed Salah over at Liverpool a year prior, drop-offs can be instantaneous when a player is deep into their thirties.

Like Fernandes, Salah was a goals and assists machine throughout his Anfield tenure, though in his final season, both dried up.

And with the Egyptian providing virtually nothing out of possession, some felt Salah became more of a hinderance than a help to Liverpool’s ailing cause last term.

A similar story appears to be unfolding with Fernandes this year, with the 32-year-old going five Premier League games without a goal or assist. Fernandes didn’t trouble the scoresheet against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League either.

The Portuguese is in the final year of his contract, though the deal does contain a club option for an extra season.

Man Utd have held talks regarding a new deal, but per the latest from the Daily Mail, the best solution for all may be triggering the option and selling Fernandes next summer.

Bruno Fernandes finished at elite level?

The report was authored by Chris Wheeler who primarily covers Man Utd for the Mail. Wheeler wrote: ‘After nearly seven years of being Man United’s main man is the time drawing near when Bruno Fernandes will have to pass on that mantle? His display vs Leeds was a microcosm of his season.’

The journalist added: ‘You would have bet on the Bruno of old having the final word at Elland Road. But he didn’t, just as he has failed to have a meaningful impact in most of United’s 10 games so far this season.

‘His four goals and one assist have come in his team’s only two wins, against Ipswich Town and Sabah at Old Trafford, two of the easier fixtures it has to be said.

‘Otherwise the superpowers that earned the Portugal star the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards with nine goals and a Premier League record 21 assists have largely deserted him.

‘It was a familiar story on Sunday as Fernandes reached into his box of tricks and came up empty-handed yet again.’

Wheeler then highlighted the fact Fernandes has been moved out of his customary No 10 role in each of his last two outings. Against Atleti he played on the right, and versus Leeds, he shifted over to the left.

The idea from Michael Carrick was to shore up the midfield, with Youri Tielemans – selected in the 10 role – dropping in to make a midfield three when United are out of possession.

Earlier in the season when Fernandes played as the 10, United were regularly carved open at will, with Fernandes offering little more than a token effort from a defensive standpoint.

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Wheeler then added: ‘After nearly seven years of being United’s main man is the time drawing near when he will have to pass on that mantle?’

On the subject of where Fernandes might go, a move to Galatasaray – who offered to double Fernandes’ wages in a failed transfer attempt last summer – could be on the cards.

The latest out of Turkey states ‘the stars are now aligning’ for Fernandes to join Gala, and it was also claimed Fernandes is finally ready to move on after carrying United on his back for so long without much to show for his efforts by way of trophies.