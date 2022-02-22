Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he has never heard any Manchester United stars complain about the current regime under Ralf Rangnick.

Former RB Leipzig manager Rangnick is looking to steady the ship at Old Trafford following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking. While he has improved results off the pitch, he has faced damaging reports off it.

Rio Ferdinand highlighted United’s progress under their interim coach. Indeed, only Manchester City have picked up more Premier League points than their city rivals since Rangnick arrived in November.

However, reports have claimed that some Red Devils players feel disgruntled at the German’s methods. What’s more, some players have reportedly referred to Rangnick’s assistant Chris Armas as fictional coach Ted Lasso, which Gary Neville called “disgusting”.

But Portugal international midfielder Fernandes has insisted that there is harmony within the United camp. He added that Rangnick has even added more “identity” to the team.

Asked in a press conference how involved the Man Utd players get in influencing tactics, Fernandes said: “No one has to worry about that more than the coach and the staff.

“I think we have to follow what the manager and the staff think is the best way for us.

“That is the most important thing. Here in this club, I never heard someone complain about the tactics and I hope no-one does that.

Fernandes backs Rangnick regime

“It’s not respectful on the coach’s ideas because we have been doing so well. Since he arrived, we have more identity as a team I think.”

Fernandes was speaking ahead of United’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. The Red Devils travel to the Spanish capital – and another fierce atmosphere – after beating Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Rangnick insisted in his media briefing that his side have the “perfect” blend of experience and youth to get a result in Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Champions League know-how in the squad. He won the competition with United in 2008 before adding four further titles with Real Madrid.

Centre-back Raphael Varane shared those other four triumphs with Ronaldo at Madrid. As a result, Fernandes has insisted that his side have the experience to perform well at Atletico.

Ronaldo, Varane backed to perform

“As you said before, Cristiano won this competition many times. Everyone knows him in this kind of competition, he has that smell for a goal, for doing different things,” Fernandes added.

“In the same way we have Rapha [Raphael Varane]. He has won the Champions League I think four times. He is a player who is also capable.

“But there is always a first time for someone who wins, so sometimes it’s about some who have more experience and others for the first time.

“Cristiano, when he won it for the first time, he probably wasn’t the most influential player in that competition but he won it anyway.

“He won it anyway and he helped the team win the Champions League. It’s all about everyone sticking together, doing the same things, having the same focus. Having players that can decide games for us in any moment is always helpful.”

United, though, will not have Edinson Cavani available. Rangnick confirmed that the Uruguayan striker has not returned to training due to a groin problem.