Manchester United have left no room for manoeuvre after informing Bruno Fernandes of their sale decision amid claims ‘massive offers’ are coming from PSG, Bayern Munich or Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes is unquestionably Man Utd’s best player right now and among the world’s best. However, he’s now into his thirties and a month into next season, will turn 32.

According to CaughtOffside, some within Man Utd are split on whether the upcoming summer window represents the perfect time to cash in. It was claimed certain figures are wary of a repeat of what’s happened with Mohamed Salah over at Liverpool.

Furthermore, it was stated Euro giants, PSG and Bayern Munich, are weighing up ‘massive offers’ for the Portuguese playmaker.

The Saudi Pro League’s long-standing mission to lure Fernandes over to the middle east remains unaccomplished too, and it’s the PIF-backed clubs who might even be prepared to pay more than Fernandes’ £57m release clause.

The latest from The Daily Express has now revealed Man Utd’s stance on selling their captain this summer.

It’s stated United are prepared to run the risk of a Salah-style repeat, with the club informing Fernandes they have zero intention of selling.

The report read: ‘In recent weeks, Fernandes has been informed by United’s decision-makers that they want him to stay, and that message has been conveyed very clearly to the Portugal international. They will do so at all costs. There can be no ambiguity this year.’

There is a wrinkle in the story, however, and that comes in the form of Fernandes’ release clause, which can only be activated by non-Premier League sides.

If Bayern, PSG or a Saudi side, for example, did activate the clause, Man Utd would be powerless to prevent an exit.

In that scenario, they’d be banking on Fernandes rejecting the opportunity to move on, and per The Express, the signs do point towards Fernandes wanting to stay.

Fernandes reportedly has a burning desire to play Champions League football having featured in Europe’s elite competition in just two campaigns while at United.

Barring a late-season collapse, that is a demand Man Utd will be able to satisfy next season.

The report explained: ‘The trajectory has been positive of late, with Fernandes at the centre of a remarkable revival under Michael Carrick that has United poised to re-enter the Champions League next season.

‘That is the platform on which Fernandes is eager to perform, and where he certainly merits playing. He is too good for the Europa League or Conference League.’

The instant impact Michael Carrick has made by guiding United into the UCL may wind up being even more important than you’d think as far as Fernandes remaining in situ is concerned.

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