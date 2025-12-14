Manchester United are ready for the sale of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are sensationally ready to cash in on Bruno Fernandes for the right price, while a teammate of his is ready to ditch the Red Devils for Real Madrid.

United have begun to see results under Ruben Amorim. The boss has finally got his players understanding his system and the club will hope the period of growth continues. A win over Bournemouth on Monday night could see the Red Devils really close on the top four.

However, there could be a few caveats in that, with some of the most talented players at Old Trafford linked with moves away.

Fernandes, who’s been their best player for the majority of his time at United, has been the subject of speculation over a move, and recent reports suggest the Red Devils could agree to that.

United name Fernandes price

Indeed, it’s been stated that while Fernandes has a £56million exit clause which becomes active for clubs outside of England in the summer, a £70million offer in January would be enough for United to say goodbye.

That comes amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, which is said to be growing.

The sale of Fernandes would surely help the Red Devils to recruit a new midfielder, with interest in Premier League stars Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton having been evident for months.

That fits in with a desire to offload high-wage veterans in favour of adding youthful dynamism to the side.

Mainoo picks Real Madrid

United could offload two midfielders, with Kobbie Mainoo on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The latest reports on him suggest that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has a clear desire to bring the United midfielder to the club.

However, it is reported that rivals Real Madrid are instead the club Mainoo would prefer to land at.

For their part, the LaLiga giants are said to be ‘studying the market’ and view Mainoo as a potential signing, though are yet to make a full decision on if they are going to sign him and amid strong interest from Napoli in the 10-times capped England star.

Zirkzee sale on/Fredricson back

While United boss Amorim has been adamant on not wanting to sell Joshua Zirkzee, it appears the club are willing to go over his head.

Calciomercato reports the Dutchman’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has given ‘almost complete openness’ to Roma to negotiate the signing.

In terms of club-to-club negotiations, it’s said those are ongoing on the basis of a loan deal, with an option to buy for €35million (£30.7m).

It’s said United would only allow the sale of Zirkzee at the back end of January, given their forward line will be depleted in the first half as Bryan Mbeumo will be at the African Cup of Nations.

United have also been given a boost with the return to training of young defender Tyler Fredricson, who appeared for the club earlier this season.

It’s believed the defender being spotted training with the first team again points to a return to action in due course.