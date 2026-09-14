Manchester United have been told they got everything they deserved from Sunday’s derby defeat to 10-man Manchester City, with captain Bruno Fernandes scolded for his role in getting Phil Foden sent off and with an infuriated pundit turning the pressure dial up on a quintet of stars who have been labelled “horrendous”.

The Red Devils’ lukewarm start to the new campaign continued on Sunday as they failed to find a way past a spirited City side, who were reduced to 10 men after just 23 minutes when Phil Foden was sent off for a petulant kick out at Fernandes.

And while that was not ultimately the game’s most controversial talking point – that being the incorrect VAR call to allow Erling Haaland’s winner to stand – there were plenty who felt United got exactly what they deserved from the game, and with the result now leaving them in 13th place and an already-daunting eight points behind the pacesetters.

The signs don’t look encouraging for Michael Carrick, who now must rouse his side for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round clash against in-form Brighton at Old Trafford.

In the wake of Sunday’s loss, though, one pundit has turned the heat on Fernandes for his role in Foden’s dismissal, while four other Red Devils stars have also been crucified over their performances.

“United lost the game because Fernandes didn’t turn up, [Matheus] Cunha didn’t turn up, [Bryan] Mbeumo didn’t turn up,” Gabriel Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“[Diogo] Dalot was horrendous and right-back, [Patrick] Dorgu is not a left-back.

“You lost the game because when you went up a man, for 70 minutes, you decided to sit back. You decided not to go for it.

“How can Manchester City be the better team with 10 men? You lost the game for different reasons.

“You didn’t turn up; the occasion got to a lot of the players, not because of the goal that shouldn’t have been given.”

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Bruno Fernandes labelled a ‘cheat’

Controversial pundit Agbonlahor, who is not known to mince his words, then turned the heat up on Fernandes, who he feels got everything he deserved for his role in Foden’s dismissal.

“At the end of the day, Bruno Fernandes is a cheat,” Agbonlahor said.

“He’s an outstanding player, but he’s a cheat.

“You’ve kicked Foden twice on the floor, which should have been a red card to you.

“Then Foden’s lashed out a tiny little bit, and you’re rolling around when you’re not hurt.

“A proper referee goes over and says, ‘You two, cut it out.’ A yellow each, play on. It’s never a red card.

“That’s why you get your karma. Maybe the goal that should’ve been disallowed on Haaland is the karma you sometimes get in football for the red card to Phil Foden.”

As for Fernandes, talks over his new deal with United are continuing, though, as Fabrizio Romano has explained, the two parties are still some way off an agreement and still have multiple sizeable hurdles to cross.

United have also been told that the door remains open to signing a quality Barcelona star in January, though interest in an Aston Villa man has now been dismissed, with the player in question on the cusp of agreeing a big new deal.