Bruno Fernandes lauds exciting Man Utd manager option, with Ten Hag still under threat

Bruno Fernandes has not helped Erik ten Hag’s cause as Manchester United boss, as the club captain has heaped praise on potential replacement Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes starred for Sporting CP between July 2017 and January 2020 and has regularly spoken highly of his former club. Amorim was named Sporting manager in March 2020 and he has completely transformed the club since then, helping them win two Primeira Liga titles, ending their long wait for the trophy.

Sporting have also won two Portuguese League Cups and one Portuguese Super Cup under Amorim’s guidance, so it would not be a surprise if Man Utd chiefs took a strong look at him if Ten Hag is sacked.

While on international duty with Portugal, Fernandes was once again asked to provide his opinion on Sporting. The midfielder said (via CNN Portugal): “Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football. They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment. It’s a very well prepared team.

“In relation to Amorim, he shows that he is prepared at this moment. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy, Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well.

“If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I’m sure his qualities are there for everyone to see.”

Fernandes praise comes at an interesting time

While Fernandes’ comments are not directly linked to Ten Hag, the Dutch coach may not thank him for them.

The Sun claim that Amorim could soon emerge as a top managerial target for Man Utd as the data suggests he is the best fit to get them back in contention for the biggest honours.

Man Utd have decided to stick with Ten Hag, despite the team’s poor start to the campaign. But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the 54-year-old remains under serious pressure and could be axed – which will cost a huge £14million (€16.7m / $18.3m) – if Man Utd disappoint in their games against Brentford and Fenerbahce after the international break.

Thomas Tuchel is the current frontrunner to take over from Ten Hag. However, should Man Utd decide a change is needed, then Fernandes may recommend club chiefs speak with Amorim as he clearly thinks highly of the 39-year-old.

Amorim was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this year, as both Liverpool and West Ham United held talks with him.

Liverpool identified Amorim as a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp before they eventually captured Arne Slot instead.

Amorim travelled to London to hold talks with the West Ham board in April, but he subsequently apologised for this ‘disrespectful’ move and opted to remain at Sporting.

Man Utd round-up: Player’s return, Roy Keane criticism

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly looking into re-signing Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Benfica.

The left-back departed Old Trafford in January by joining Benfica on an initial loan which became permanent over the summer.

Fernandez has caught the eye with several great performances for Benfica this term, with Man Utd now weighing up whether to activate their buy-back clause for him.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both scouted the Spaniard, but Man Utd could disrupt their plans by bringing him back to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, former Man Utd captain Roy Keane is unhappy with midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Following the 1-1 draw with FC Twente on September 25, Eriksen admitted that the Dutch side ‘wanted it more than us’.

Reacting to this, Keane said: “Eriksen’s an experienced international player, vastly experienced.

“Eriksen’s not going to close the gap on Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City – absolutely not.

“So he’s coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago and he actually said [Twente wanted it more].

“Even if you feel that and it hasn’t happened where you felt they wanted it more than you, you don’t say it do you, you fool.

“Someone should get a grip of him and say, ‘Why are you sending messages about us for?’”

By Samuel Bannister