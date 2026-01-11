Teammates of Bruno Fernandes believe the playmaker will leave Manchester United next summer, and a report has outlined the frustrating reasons why.

In an era of doom and gloom at Man Utd, there has been one bright spark throughout the 2020s. Bruno Fernandes has and continues to be United’s most effective player at a time when the club can’t take one step forward without taking two steps back.

Fernandes previously rejected the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia in favour of remaining loyal to Man Utd. That was despite Fernandes’ subsequent claims that certain people at Old Trafford wanted rid of the Portuguese.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly stated Fernandes will consider his future at Man Utd after the 2026 World Cup.

And according to the latest from The Sun, the expectation from those close to Fernandes in the dressing room is the 31-year-old is finally ready to ditch Man Utd and move on to bigger and better things.

Explaining why, it was claimed those close to the player ‘fear’ he’s ‘had enough’ of the constant ‘turmoil’ the club find themselves in.

Fernandes enjoyed a good relationship with Ruben Amorim who has since been sacked. Amorim played an underrated role in convincing Fernandes to stay when the £100m offer from Al-Hilal arrived.

United regularly miss out on Champions League football these days, while the claims United directors wanted to sell Fernandes behind his back was also cited as an issue he hasn’t got over.

The Sun went on to quote a source as saying: “Some of the squad think Bruno has had enough and, to be honest, they don’t blame him.

“He always gives 100 per cent and has been the club’s best player since he joined.

“But they think that he feels let down under the new ownership model and Amorim leaving has not helped. He isn’t a likely candidate for a big-money move to Saudi because he’s a football purist.

“But no one can doubt from the moment he signed for Manchester United, he has given his all.

“No one wants him to leave — but his team-mates would understand if he did.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Where next for Bruno Fernandes?

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was ahead of the curve back in November when revealing Man Utd’s grand plans for their midfield rebuild.

United ideally hope to sign ALL THREE of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton over the next two-three windows.

Naturally, such big-money arrivals will coincide with big-name exits, and Fletcher was informed it is entirely possible Fernandes is part of the clear-out.

Fernandes remains a key target for the Saudi Pro League, but a move to another major European league is just as likely.

Fernandes’ current contract at Man Utd contains a release clause which clubs outside of the Premier League can trigger. The value of the clause is £56.6m.

When speaking to Canal11 late in 2025, Fernandes shed light on where he’d like to go when he does leave Man Utd.

He said: “I want to stay at Manchester United as long as I feel desired. I would like to experience the Spanish league and fight for big titles in Italy. I have many connections to Italy… my daughter was born there.

“I’ve already thought about returning to Portugal… the first option would be Sporting [Lisbon]. To be happy, like it was with Sporting. But I don’t want to ruin the image that was left.

“But I don’t want to drag myself there, I want to add to it. And even try district football, at an advanced age. You play in the district for love, you feel different. I have friends in the district.”

Latest Man Utd news – Elliot Anderson / Next manager update

In other news, Fabrizio Romano expects Man Utd to be “serious contenders at the table” for Elliot Anderson in 2026, as they look to revamp their engine room under whoever their next permanent manager is at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, United have been warned that any potential new manager will likely be put off by the way the club has been run since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge after Alan Shearer listed a catalogue of errors made by the British billionaire, while sources have revealed a big double update on the club’s plans to appoint an interim boss.