Bruno Fernandes makes monumental Man Utd exit decision following INEOS U-turn – report

Bruno Fernandes appears to have made his mind up over pushing for a Manchester United exit in the summer transfer window, amid continued interest from the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

The attacking midfielder has been in outstanding form this season, scoring eight goals and laying on 17 assists in all competitions for a United side that are closing in on a return to Champions League football.

While he was not altogether happy playing in a deeper role under Ruben Amorim, Michael Carrick’s arrival as interim boss has seen Fernandes return to his more accustomed No.10 position. And it’s no great surprise to see Man Utd flourish again as a result of one of many tweaks Carrick has made to the side.

In terms of his current contract, Fernandes is only tied down until the summer of 2027, which is why the 31-year-old’s future continues to be a hot topic of conversation.

As per a report in the Daily Express, clubs in Saudi Arabia continue to be keen on luring Fernandes to the Gulf state, having failed to do so last summer when Al-Hilal were unable to lure the Portugal international away from Old Trafford.

He later suggested that United’s top brass wanted him to leave but lacked the courage to go against Ruben Amorim, who wanted to keep him.

However, INEOS have now done a U-turn on trying to cash in on Fernandes, changing their tune completely as they intend of doing ‘everything in their power’ to keep the United skipper.

And it appears that Fernandes is very much on the same page, telling North American outlet Men In Blazers that his family feels settled in Manchester, having lived there since 2020.

“I feel at home at Manchester, my kids feel at home here,” said Fernandes. “So it’s wonderful for me to be in a place where my kids can enjoy so much and feel so much at home as they do in Manchester.

“I felt Mancunian until I heard my kids speaking English and having the accent then I understand that I’m not as much as they are.”

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Carrick insists Fernandes is a ‘must not lose’

It now looks like the onus is on United to present a new contract offer to their skipper that aligns with his vision for a future at Old Trafford, although if Carrick had his way, Fernandes is going nowhere.

Indeed, speaking last month, Carrick said: “In terms of the club and moving forward, it’s difficult for me to get involved in too much of that.

“Bruno’s definitely not someone we’d want to lose, I can say that. He’s important for us and he’s definitely one we wouldn’t want to lose.

“Bruno has done it for a long period of time now, in the big moments and making the difference, whether scoring or creating he’s normally around it. He has a really good understanding with Case [Casemiro] and working with Jonny [Evans] on the set plays.

“There’s also the bit you can coach and then there’s a little bit of the players and the understanding. They’ve got a great connection there with that.

“Then the passing around it, getting in positions where you can play that final pass, so there’s not a lot else to say that I’ve not sat here and said before about Bruno.”

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