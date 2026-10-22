Bruno Fernandes: Galatasaray reach shock decision on January transfer as Man Utd captain’s options narrow

Bruno Fernandes’ options away from Manchester United look to be shrinking, with Turkish giants Galatasaray seemingly backing away from a potential deal for the Red Devils captain, TEAMtalk understands.

Fernandes, who turned 32 last month, has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford, although United retain the option to extend his deal by an additional year.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, discussions over a new contract are ongoing, but the length of any potential extension remains a key sticking point, and a full agreement between club and player remains a long way off.

Fernandes wants a deal that would take him into the next decade, potentially keeping him at Old Trafford until he is 36. It remains to be seen, however, whether United are prepared to commit to those additional years, with INEOS very much wary of the sharp decline top players can have in advancing years, as exemplified by Mohamed Salah at Liverpool last season.

Sources close to the United captain have told TEAMtalk that Fernandes believes he deserves the extra security and length on his contract, with concern within his camp that the club may instead look to extend his terms only until 2028, when he would be 34.

That difference in expectations could prove significant as both sides consider the midfielder’s long-term future.

The situation has also attracted fresh attention following Fernandes’ very clear criticism of Michael Carrick after United’s 4-1 defeat to Como in Italy.

His comments prompted questions about the relationship between the captain and his manager, but TEAMtalk understands that Fernandes was reacting to the disappointment of the defeat rather than deliberately rounding on Carrick or members of his coaching staff.

The episode nevertheless comes at a time when uncertainty remains over his contract and his longer-term plans at Old Trafford…

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Bruno Fernandes’ next club: Saudi Arabia escape possible

Should Fernandes consider leaving United, however, finding a suitable destination may not be straightforward.

Despite his standing in the game, his current wage demands are understood to limit the number of realistic options available to him in Europe, narrowing the field of clubs capable of putting together an attractive deal.

Galatasaray were among the clubs to show interest in Fernandes during the summer, but that possibility appears to have cooled.

That’s despite a report earlier this week claiming Fernandes wants out and has set his sights on a move to the Turkish Super Lig side.

However, that door looks to have been slammed shut after sources close to the Turkish giants exclusively told TEAMtalk that Galatasaray have not renewed their interest at this stage, leaving no indication of an imminent move for the 97-cap Portugal international.

That development is significant given the limited number of European clubs likely to be in a position to meet Fernandes’ financial expectations while also satisfying his ambitions at this stage of his career.

Saudi Arabia could offer a more realistic escape route, however. TEAMtalk understands that interest from the region remains, with Al-Hilal having previously made Fernandes a substantial offer in 2025.

The midfielder ultimately turned down that proposal, choosing not to make the move at the time. However, Saudi clubs remain a potential avenue should his situation at United change.

For now, Fernandes’ immediate future remains tied to the ongoing contract discussions at Old Trafford. United have the option to extend his existing deal, but the length of a longer-term agreement is central to the negotiations.

Fernandes believes he has earned the right to a contract that reflects his importance to the club, while United must weigh that demand against the commitment involved in keeping a player into his mid-thirties.

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