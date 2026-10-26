Bruno Fernandes reacts to Michael Carrick snub during Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth with Alejandro Garnacho ‘impression’

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has seemingly gone full Alejandro Garnacho after manager Michael Carrick dropped him against Bournemouth on Sunday.

On October 21, after Man Utd’s 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, Fernandes slammed Red Devils manager Carrick’s tactics against the Serie A club.

Fernandes said: “It’s not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early.

“Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.

“Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it’s difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen.

“If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence.”

Bruno Fernandes slammed Michael Carrick

Fernandes was then asked whether he was saying that Carrick got his tactics wrong.

The midfielder replied: “That’s on the manager and staff to see, not me.

“Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.

“As you saw with them [Como], the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half.

“We need to do that as a team, but we were unable to.

“A team that plays through the middle with small connections, if you give them too much time and space then they can hurt you out wide.”

Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes v Bournemouth

Carrick reacted to Fernandes’s strong words by dropping him from Man Utd’s starting line-up against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder did not even come on as a substitute, as Man Utd lost 3-0.

Fernandes has not taken his snub against Bournemouth lightly, as noted below by The Manchester Evening News’ Manchester United reporter Steven Railston on X.

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Bruno Fernandes reacts to Michael Carrick snub

The Man Utd star has liked an Instagram post from the 2014 animation film, A Tale of Momentum and Inertia, with the words: “Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care”.

What has got into Bruno Fernandes? He’s so much better than liking silly reels on Instagram like a moody teenager. Completely understandable that he’s frustrated, and probably sick to his back teeth after giving his best years to a football club on the slide, but he let down Michael Carrick and is now doing an impression of Garnacho on social media #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) October 26, 2026

Alejandro Garnacho used to do something similar with social media during his time at Man Utd.

In June 2025, Garnacho, now on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea, made a post on social media showing his support for Marcus Rashford by posing in his Aston Villa shirt on holiday.

Ruben Amorim was in charge of Man Utd at the time, and he did not want either Garnacho or Rashford in his squad.

When Man Utd sacked Amorim as the manager in January 2026, Garnacho liked a post from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano making the announcement.

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