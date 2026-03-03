Michael Carrick left speechless by £68m Man Utd star as INEOS plan contract ‘talks’

Manchester United interim-manager Michael Carrick is lost for superlatives to describe Bruno Fernandes following his latest heroics, as the club’s co-owners, INEOS, plan talks with the Portuguese star over a new contract.

Fernandes scored a goal and provided an assist for Man Utd in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend.

The win saw Man Utd move up to third in the Premier League table, with the chances of the Red Devils finishing in the Champions League places are now looking increasingly concrete.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder’s heroics also saw him become only the third player in the history of Man Utd reach over 100 goals and 100 assists after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney; a phenomenal achievement given he’s achieved the landmark in just 317 appearances.

Fernandes has been arguably Man Utd’s best and most consistent player since joining the Premier League club from Sporting CP in January 2020 for £68million (€78.1m, $90.3m), including add-ons.

Man Utd interim manager Carrick was asked about Fernandes in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Carrick could not find the superlatives to praise Fernandes and was lost for words in trying to explain how important he is for the club.

The Manchester Evening News quotes Carrick as saying about Fernandes: “There is not loads more I can add.

“He has been here so long and had success in different ways. Shown what he is all about.

“That sums up Bruno as a character. Where he ranks in club history, that is not for me to get involved in, that is irrelevant.”

Man Utd plan talks with Bruno Fernandes over new contract – sources

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with an option for a further year.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd and Fernandes will hold ‘talks’ over a new contract at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that the Man Utd hierarchy want Fernandes to stay, with the Portuguese star also inclined to continue at Old Trafford.

A source has told TEAMtalk: “Bruno is a key figure, that is no secret, but you can see he is central to what Michael Carrick has been doing.

“He is enjoying life under Carrick, he is embracing his role and the club are very happy with him.”

However, there is interest from the Saudi Pro League, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Saudi Arabian clubs remain keen on Fernandes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Over the last three years, since summer 2023, Bruno has had the opportunity every single summer to move to the Saudi Pro League if he wished.

“He received serious proposals, including very big offers last summer from Al-Hilal, who were prepared to put significant money on the table. Bruno decided to stay. He chose to continue at Man Utd.

“Now the feeling around Bruno is very positive. Man Utd are performing well and the situation looks completely different. In the summer, the club will continue to invest. If you ask me whether I expect Saudi clubs to return for Bruno, my answer is yes. The top Saudi clubs remain interested because he has always been a priority target. When they identify a player as a key objective, that interest does not disappear.”

“Financially, reaching an agreement with Man Utd would not be a problem. The crucial decision would be on the player’s side.

“It is not about salary. If Bruno had wanted a higher wage, he already had the opportunity to earn significantly more than he does at Man Utd. He stayed because he wants to win at the club, because he wants to help the club and because, as captain, he feels he can do something important. So I expect Saudi interest again, but once more it will be Bruno who decides and Man Utd hope he stays.

“Over the weekend he broke records, becoming the third player in the club’s history after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney to reach more than 100 goals and 100 assists in a Man Utd shirt. He is performing fantastically, but the final decision will be his.”

