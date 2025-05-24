Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reportedly been offered an eye-watering salary to move to the Saudi Pro League, as TEAMtalk reveals the name of the European giants that are keen on the Old Trafford star.

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since 2020 and has been arguably the best and most consistent player for the club since then. The Portugal international attacking midfielder has made 289 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career, scoring 98 goals and providing 86 assists in the process.

The 30-year-old is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year, but there is a distinct possibility that he could part ways.

After the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, Fernandes admitted that he could leave Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

TBR has now revealed that the Saudi Pro League are ready to make Fernandes the third-highest-paid player in their league.

If Fernandes decides to make the switch, then he will be paid over €1million-a-week (£840,000-a-week, $1.14m-a-week) – with just Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema on more.

While the Portuguese ace is open to the prospect of moving to the Saudi Pro League and being paid a life-changing sum, he is aware that Man Utd, have endured one of their worst seasons in history and could end up 17th in the Premier League table, do not want him to go.

TBR has added that Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim does not want Fernandes to leave and is ‘eager to retain his services’.

GiveMeSport has reported Al-Hilal’s interest in Fernandes, adding that while Man Utd ‘are not actively looking to sell’ the 30-year-old, they could cash in on him if they receive an offer of £100million or more.

‘GMS sources have been informed that Fernandes, who has enjoyed a productive campaign on a personal level, has remained fully committed to Manchester United and he will not agitate to embark on a fresh challenge even though his current employers could be tempted to do business if a nine-figure proposal is put on the table,’ adds the report.

Bayern Munich target Bruno Fernandes – sources

GMS has claimed that Real Madrid could revive their interest in Fernandes.

A report in March stated that Madrid were planning a bid of £90million for the Man Utd star.

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern Munich are also interested in a summer deal for Fernandes.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Bayern could launch a blockbuster move for Fernandes.

The Bundesliga champions have been looking to sign Florian Wirtz, but Liverpool are now set to win the race for the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany international attacking midfielder’s signature.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bayern are keen to have talks with Fernandes’s representatives and explore a potential deal to bring him to the Allianz Arena this summer.

We understand that Man Utd will demand over £100million for Fernandes, who has scored 19 goals and given 19 assists in 56 matches in all competitions this campaign.

