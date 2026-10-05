Bruno Fernandes new Man Utd contract affected by Marcus Rashford – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how the return of Marcus Rashford to Manchester United could affect a potential new contract for Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it by a further year.

Given that Fernandes is (arguably?) the best and most important player in Michael Carrick’s team, Man Utd co-owners INEOS will surely trigger the clause in his current deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

Journalist Dean Jones has reported that Man Utd are already in talks with Fernandes over a new contract.

Fernandes himself wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford, but Man Utd are aware that the Portugal international attacking midfielder will have offers from other clubs in 2027.

Transfer guru Romano has brought an update on Fernandes’s future at Man Utd.

The Italian journalist has reported that Man Utd are in talks with the agent of the Portuguese star.

According to Romano, Rashford’s salary could affect conversations over new terms for Fernandes.

The England international winger is back at Man Utd this season after spending last season on loan at Barcelona.

Rashford is earning £325,000 per week at Man Utd at the moment and is the highest-paid player at the Red Devils.

DON’T MISS: Harry Kane: GAME OVER for Man Utd as Bayern Munich make major ‘breakthrough’

Marcus Rashford ‘salary’ affects new Bruno Fernandes deal

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “There is still no agreement, and so is the reality.

“At the moment, I don’t think it’s time to be worried yet for Man Utd fans because there is still plenty of time.

“It’s still early October, so they have few months to sort the situation.

“And don’t forget that officially the Bruno contract is expiring in 2027, but Utd have a clause on their side to extend it till 2028.

“So, they are still in control of the situation, but still Manchester United are talking with the agent of Bruno Fernandes.

“They are having a conversation over a new deal.

“And this conversation has to continue on several points.

“It’s not just about the salary, and the salary is a topic.

“Since Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United with a huge salary, obviously the structure has changed again, and so the salary is a point, but it’s also about the length of the contract, about the release clause.

“It’s different from Harry Kane because in this case it is a pure release clause, a traditional one, and it’s worth €65million (£55.1m, $73m) in the current contract.

“So they have to decide how to take care of that clause, but the conversation around Bruno Fernandes is still ongoing.

“So Utd are working on that, yes.

“Is there an agreement at the moment? No.”

READ NEXT: Antonio Conte ‘wants’ to become new Man Utd manager as Michael Carrick ‘decisive weeks’ claim emerges