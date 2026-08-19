Bruno Fernandes has turned his nose up at Manchester United’s first offer of a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford, and while the player’s first intentions are to stay, Fabrizio Romano has made clear the major hurdles before an agreement can be reached, with a Sky Sports reporter dropping a shock exit bombshell.

Reigning Premier League Player of the Year Fernandes is considered one of, if not the, greatest signings made at Manchester United in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. Since his arrival from Sporting CP in a bargain £47m deal in January 2020, the Portuguese talisman has registered an incredible 215 goal contributions (107 scored, 108 assists) from 327 appearances – a G/A every 1.52 outings.

Over recent months, though, speculation over the player’s future has gathered some pace.

He was heavily linked with an exit last summer, before United batted away any interest, while this summer, he has been the subject of interest from Galatasaray, though our sources insist he was never really seen as a serious target, with a €30m Russian starlet the Turkish giants’ main focus.

With a deal currently due to expire in 2027, albeit with the option of an additional year, United are keen to offer the 31-year-old an extension, though are wary of going too big given the situation that unfolded at Liverpool when tying Mohamed Salah to a bumper new deal, only for age to catch up with him the very next season.

Now, according to Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Fernandes has rejected United’s first contact proposal.

Writing on X, he explained: “Manchester United have offered Bruno Fernandes a new contract, but the Portuguese midfielder has rejected the proposal.

“The offer included only €500k more per year, which was not enough to convince Fernandes to extend.

“As things stand, Bruno Fernandes could leave Manchester United as a free agent next summer.”

Despite that, TEAMtalk sources insist Fernandes remains committed to United and his first priority remains on securing a new deal to stay, though, given his age, he is keen to land as much as possible knowing it will likely be the last big contract of his career.

READ MORE: Manchester United make decision on selling Bruno Fernandes this summer

Fabrizio Romano outlines Man Utd’s big issues with Bruno Fernandes deal

Indeed, backing up our reports, Fabrizio Romano insists there is no panic at Old Trafford over Fernandes’ decision to reject their initial proposal, but concedes there are major obstacles to overcome before a deal can be agreed.

“Someone said that Bruno Fernandes rejected a contract proposal from Manchester United and that Bruno could leave on a free transfer in summer 2027. Let me clarify two things on this,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“First point, leaving on a free. Bruno is out of contract in 2027, but there is an option to extend the contract for one more season. So Manchester United are absolutely protected.

“The relationship between Bruno and Manchester United is still a very important relationship. Bruno is a United legend, a top player who will stay forever in terms of memory. To leave on bad terms is not Bruno Fernandes’ style.

“Second, it’s not about rejecting a contract. It’s about negotiating. That’s different. To say no and to say, ‘I want this, you want that, let’s try to find a solution’ are two different things.

“For sure, Bruno Fernandes and United, while I’m recording this video, don’t have an agreement on the new contract. But Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes are negotiating, and the negotiations are ongoing.

“The relationship is very good. Bruno is not a normal player. Bruno is the captain of Manchester United. Manchester United are in love with Bruno. Manchester United are finally back into Champions League football, and Bruno will be a big part of the squad.

“Michael Carrick believes Bruno is a very important player. So there is no reason to create panic or drama around this. There is a negotiation, there is a conversation. Let’s see how it goes.”

Man Utd do NOT want to sell Bruno Fernandes, but his contract situation isn’t straightforward… 🔴⚫️@FrazFletcher ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/o7nu8oWCHw — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) August 18, 2026

Detailing the main issues around a new deal, Romano continued: “It’s about the salary. Don’t forget that Rashford returned to Manchester United, and so Rashford’s salary is obviously a point.

“Then there is the length of the contract. That’s an important point. And then there is the release clause, because Bruno has a release clause in his current contract at United of around €65m.

“Now they have to understand whether to keep the clause, remove the clause, change the numbers, when to activate it, how many years it is valid for. There are so many topics to discuss.

“That’s not an easy negotiation that takes five seconds to sign a new contract. Bruno is a fantastic player, but he’s no longer 20 years old. Every single contract now becomes important because it’s going to be one of the last two or three contracts of his career.

“For sure, it’s an important moment. That’s a negotiation. There is no need for panic or drama.”

On the transfer front, United still have some work to do with under two weeks left until the window slams shut.

With regards to that, Romano claims Michael Carrick is ‘pushing’ United to make a huge double transfer splash.

Another new midfielder is also high on United’s thinking, with Gavi reportedly reaching a decision on joining United from Barcelona for £47m.