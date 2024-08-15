Bruno Fernandes has revealed he had offers from other clubs before putting pen to paper on a new Manchester United contract – while a former player has solely set his sights on a return to Old Trafford.

Fernandes swapped Sporting Lisbon for Man United in 2020 and since then he has scored 79 goals and bagged 67 assists in 234 appearances in all competitions.

According to the Red Devils’ website, the Portugal international has created more chances than any other Premier League player since he joined for £67.6m four-and-a-half years ago.

While some have questioned whether or not he should captain United, due to his somewhat petulant antics during matches, the 29-year-old has consistently delivered on the pitch for the English giants.

And that form was rewarded with a new contract until the summer of 2027 – with the option of an extra year – earlier this week.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Ratcliffe target ‘icing on the cake’ world-class signing as double deal slips from grasp

Upon extending his stay at Old Trafford, he said: “Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”

Fernandes ‘had concrete offers’

Fernandes, who has been linked with moves to Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Saudi Pro League, later revealed that he could have left United this summer.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, the attacking midfielder admitted there were “concrete offers” in for him but he was convinced by the Red Devils to stay put.

The ex-Sampdoria star said: “This vote of confidence from the club was very important for me. Even because I was approached [by other clubs], the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool target Real Madrid superstar and former PSG ace in spectacular double coup; stakes raised as Man Utd discuss Serie A deal

“But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently.”

The former Udinese man is now reportedly the highest-paid player at United, alongside Casemiro, picking up £350,000 a week.

‘There is only Man United’

One man who, seemingly, desperately wants to link up with him at United – but may not get that opportunity – is former loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international joined the Red Devils on a season-long loan from Fiorentina last year and went onto make 30 appearances in all competitions, 17 of which were starts.

Although he impressed on occasion, the 27-year-old often underwhelmed at left-back and as a defensive midfielder for Erik ten Hag’s men.

As a result, they did not take up the option to turn his loan move into a £21.4m permanent one, with Amrabat heading back to Fiorentina.

GO DEEPER: Dream Ratcliffe target ‘in love’ with Man Utd as Romano hints at massive double exit to fund deal

After not being included in the Italian side’s pre-season tour, speculation mounted that he would leave the club – with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce being one of his suitors.

Despite that, multiple Italian publications, including Corriere Fiorentina and Corriere dello Sport, are saying ‘in his head, there is only Manchester United’.

However, he would reportedly be willing to stay if United don’t present the right offer for him. But with the transfer window ticking towards its last fortnight, the Red Devils are not jumping at the chance to meet Fiorentina’s £15m price tag.

United are still trying to strengthen their midfield, with PSG’s Manuel Ugarte among their targets.