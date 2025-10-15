Bruno Fernandes OPEN to quitting Man Utd and they already have unusual replacement plan

Bruno Fernandes ‘will be open’ to leaving Manchester United next summer and the club’s plan to replace the Portuguese isn’t what you might expect.

Fernandes continues to be linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, but the 31-year-old is not high on the idea of playing in the SPL.

Several of the PIF-backed sides are ready to move to Fernandes at a moment’s notice. However, both the BBC and now Daily Mail have reaffirmed Fernandes has other ideas if he leaves the Red Devils.

A transfer to another of Europe’s major leagues – such as LaLiga, Serie A or the Bundesliga – is in his thinking. Fernandes did previously play for two clubs in Serie A, but neither Udinese or Sampdoria are leading lights in Italy. Sampdoria aren’t even in the top division right now.

In a recent Q&A held by the Mail, reporters Chris Wheeler and Nathan Salt were asked if the current campaign will be Fernandes’ last in a United shirt.

The pair declared Fernandes ‘will be open’ to moving on so long as the offers come from leading European sides and not those in Saudi Arabia.

The reporters replied: “Fernandes will assess his future at the end of the season and will be open to moving to one of Europe’s other major leagues.

“He will be 31, having spent six-and-a-half years at United, and about to play in what is likely to be his last World Cup for Portugal.

“He may want a new challenge and United will certainly want to bank as big a fee as possible for a player who will be out of contract in June 2027, although the club have the option to extend the deal by another 12 months.”

Bayern Munich possible / Man Utd replacement plan revealed

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has been informed Bayern Munich are one to watch if Fernandes changes clubs next summer.

Jones also stressed a realistic transfer fee is £40m, which on the surface, sounds low for a player of Fernandes’ calibre.

However, it is important to note Fernandes will be on the cusp of turning 32 next summer and he’ll be one year away from free agency when factoring out the option.

On the subject of who Man Utd would sign to replace Fernandes, the Mail reporters stressed it would be a central midfielder and not a playmaker.

The No 10 role Fernandes used to play for United is now occupied by a combination of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are viable other options for those positions.

As such, Man Utd will actually replace one of their greatest ever attackers by signing a central midfielder.

The journalists added: “In terms of a replacement, you could argue that United have already signed two, in Mbeumo and Cunha.

“Fernandes’ best position in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 is as one of the No 10s, but he has had to move deeper into midfield to accommodate the two new signings and has not been as effective this season.

“United also have Mason Mount and Amad Diallo to play at No 10, so Fernandes’ replacement would actually be a central midfielder.”

According to the i paper, Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is is Man Utd’s new primary target for central midfield in 2026.

