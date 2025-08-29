Bruno Fernandes is open to a shock move to the MLS

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes would reportedly be open to a shock move to the MLS, despite recently turning down an exit from the Red Devils.

United look likely only to lose players they are ok with having leave this summer. Marcus Rashford has gone on loan to Barcelona, Alejandro Garnacho’s move to Chelsea has been confirmed, and Real Betis are making attempts to sign Antony.

All of those players have been deemed surplus to requirements, so those exits are no problem.

But United have turned down offers for Harry Maguire, while Fernandes himself turned down a move earlier this summer.

Al-Hilal approached him with a huge contract offer, but he turned them down as he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.

But reports have since suggested that could change.

According to Caught Offside, it’s believed Fernandes ‘is open to a move to clubs in the MLS’.

New Fernandes suitors and United replacement revealed

It is not reported if there are clubs in America who want the United man – though surely there would be – and if so, which clubs they are.

But it has been revealed that there is still interest in Fernandes from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad joining the race.

And after turning down Al-Hilal earlier this summer, the United star is said to be ‘open to a Saudi move‘.

United are seemingly aware that they will not have the star – who has 98 goals and 86 assists for them – playing there forever, as TEAMtalk is aware they have a replacement in mind.

Sources state Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller is their desired replacement for Fernandes or Kobbie Mainoo, amid speculation over his exit, too.

It would be very difficult for him to be signed this summer, but that does not mean the same would be true in windows going forwards.

Man Utd round-up: Antony could still leave

Fabrizio Romano has reported United and Real Betis are in conversation every day over the potential transfer of Antony.

Another potential exit is that of Andre Onana, who’ll reportedly be offered to West Ham if United can sign a new goalkeeper – likely Senne Lammens.

Meanwhile, United midfielder Mainoo has reportedly told the club he wants to make a permanent move to Napoli.

Romano has downplayed that, stating a loan is much more likely than a permanent exit.

He said: “I can guarantee that Manchester United don’t want Kobbie Mainoo to go and also I can guarantee that Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t want to go on a permanent transfer.”

