Bruno Fernandes: Superstar reaches exit decision and Man Utd are in agreement

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United are aligned on whether or not it’s time up for the playmaker at Old Trafford, and INEOS have now set a sale price.

Fernandes is widely regarded as the No 1 playmaker in the Premier League and the best player Man Utd have to offer. Indeed, the fact he was named the Premier League player of the season last term is proof of that.

United are now back in the big time in the Champions League, though the start they’ve made on the domestic front this term suggests they might not be in it next year.

Fernandes is in the final year of his contract that does contain a club option to cover the 2027/28 season.

As such, if United are ever going to cash in on the playmaker who is now 32 years of age, next summer after triggering the one-year option is that time.

According to the latest from CaughtOffside, Fernandes doesn’t lack for interest, and from a handful of powerful European sides too.

Turkish champions Galatasaray want the Portuguese, as do Serie A heavyweights, Juventus and AC Milan.

But per the report, both Fernandes and Man Utd have no desire to part ways, and remaining at Old Trafford is Fernandes’ ‘priority’.

Another who is desperate to see Fernandes remain in situ is current United boss, Michael Carrick.

Bruno Fernandes wants Man Utd stay, but INEOS have internal sale price

However, the story doesn’t end there, with CaughtOffside noting United owners INEOS do have a number in mind that they would sell Fernandes for given his age.

Their reporter, Mark Brus, stated: ‘While the official position is that Fernandes is not for sale, there would obviously be a price that could convince the club.

‘I’m told that price would have to be in the region of €50-60m. Whether anyone’s willing to pay that for a 32-year-old is another thing.

‘Still, the interest is definitely there, and with a new contract far from certain, I’d expect clubs to start sounding this out more closely in the coming weeks and months.’

As mentioned, three clubs who already have their eye on Fernandes are Milan, Juve and Galatasaray.

But with Fernandes intent on staying, all eyes are now on how contract talks with the Red Devils fare.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently confirmed discussions regarding an extension opened over the summer, though as yet, there’s been little progress.

Romano explained: “Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes started discussing a new contract before the World Cup.

“This news didn’t hit the media yet at that point, but now it’s everywhere because the reality is that before, during and right after the World Cup, let’s say until the end of July, several clubs tried to sign Bruno Fernandes.”

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On the difficulties that could arise in the negotiations, the reporter added: “Financially, the salary and length of contract are important. He’s no longer super young.

“He’s still a fantastic player, but no longer super young, so maybe Bruno has, I don’t know, two or three important contracts left. And so it’s an important one.

“There are several points, including the release clause. Bruno has a release clause in his current contract at United. They have to decide whether to include the clause or not, how much it should be and when it would be valid.

“So there are several points to clarify. That’s why there is still no agreement.”