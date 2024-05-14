Bruno Fernandes ready to QUIT Man Utd, as two clubs get greenlight to enter ferocious bidding war

The upcoming FA Cup final has been tipped to be the ‘swansong’ for Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with multiple reports claiming a damaging exit is on the cards.

Fernandes, 29, is widely regarded as being the best signing Man Utd have made in the post-Ferguson era. The Portuguese playmaker is regularly among the league leaders in the chances created category and has returned spectacular figures of 79 goals and 64 assists in 230 appearances for the club.

Nonetheless, Man Utd have struggled on the field during Fernandes’ tenure in Manchester. Managers have come and gone, while the club’s hit-rate in the transfer market has been worryingly low.

A new era is dawning over Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now pulling the strings. The British billionaire has full sporting control despite being a minority owner and major change is expected.

United’s hierarchy has already been overhauled, with Omar Berrada to become the new CEO, Dan Ashworth the sporting director and Jason Wilcox already starting work as the technical director.

But according to a recent report from the Telegraph, Man Utd’s playing personnel will also be overhauled.

They stated the Red Devils will listen to offers for EVERY player on their books this summer barring three. The trio who’ve been deemed unsellable are rising young stars Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

As such, superstars such as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford effectively have the green light to leave, though United won’t force them out. Furthermore, only gigantic bids will be enough to get the final seal of approval from United.

Saudi Pro League mobilises for Fernandes

But per a fresh update from the Telegraph, lucrative offers is exactly what Man Utd could soon receive for Fernandes.

They stated the Saudi Pro League are targeting a double raid on Man Utd for Casemiro and Fernandes.

The signing of Fernandes was labelled by far the more difficult deal of the two to pull off.

Fernandes is contracted to United until 2026 and there’s a club option for an extra year. Nonetheless, it’s noted an ‘extraordinary offer’ would be given due consideration.

A follow-up report from the Sun shed new light on the situation and they remarkably claimed Fernandes may have just three games left in his Man Utd career (Newcastle and Brighton in the Premier League; Man City in the FA Cup final).

Game over for Bruno at Man Utd?

Indeed, their headline read: ‘Bruno Fernandes ready to make FA Cup final his Man Utd swansong after stunning Old Trafford chiefs with huge quit hint.’

The ‘huge exit hint’ in question relates to comments Fernandes made to DAZN Portugal a fortnight ago.

Fernandes stated on the subject of his future at Old Trafford: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

But while Fernandes has admitted a decision will be made after the Euros, the Sun state Fernandes ‘is ready for the FA Cup final to be his Manchester United swansong.’

Tripling down on those claims, it’s then stated Fernandes is ‘considering a summer move.’

Salah suitor among two chasing Fernandes

In the event Fernandes does make it clear to United he wishes to go, colossal bids are expected from two SPL teams in particular.

The Telegraph listed Al-Hilal as showing previous interest in the playmaker. Their admiration has maintained, though they’ll be challenged by Al-Ittihad too.

Al-Ittihad are the club who verbally bid £150m for Mohamed Salah last summer. Further attempts to sign the Liverpool winger will be made, though the likes of David Ornstein and Paul Joyce of the Times have suggested that by far the likeliest outcome this summer is Salah stays at Anfield.

As such, the money Al-Ittihad had put to one side for Salah could be funnelled directly towards Old Trafford for Fernandes.

If they and Al-Hilal engage in a bidding war, Man Utd may well receive the type of bid that is too good to turn down.

