Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make a massive bid for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, while a pundit has explained why a parting of the ways this summer would suit both the Portugal international and the Red Devils.

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020 when he joined from Sporting CP. The 30-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the best and most important players for the Red Devils, scoring 95 goals and giving 82 assists in 277 appearances and winning the FA Cup in 2024 and the EFL Cup in 2023.

The midfielder, who is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year, has scored 16 goals and given 16 assists in 44 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

While Fernandes has not always had the best of times at Man Utd and has been urged by club legend Roy Keane to do more, Spanish giants Madrid are reported to have been hugely impressed with the Portugal international and are planning a big bid for him.

According to The Daily Star, Madrid are ready to offer £90million to Man Utd for Fernandes, who, according to former Portugal international winger Paulo Future on the Red Devils’ official website this week, is “a great example to all Portuguese players” and “ leads the team and hates to lose”.

The defending Spanish and European champions have been present at every Man Utd game recently, both at home and away, to scout the 30-year-old and have been impressed with his performances.

Although Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim does not want to lose Fernandes, the Premier League club could be forced to sell him for a big offer because of their desire to make cuts and raise money.

Madrid are reportedly eyeing Fernandes as a potential replacement for Luka Modric, who is 39 now and is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season – although the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could yet sign a new deal.

Los Blancos paid Man Utd £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, and a £90m deal for Fernandes would represent a club-record sale for the Premier League giants.

Bruno Fernandes told to leave Man Utd

With Man Utd not having a good season, Joe Cole believes that it could be time for Fernandes to leave Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea player has said that Fernandes has done all he could for the Red Devils.

The Mirror quoted Cole as saying about Fernandes in February: “I think there could be a natural separation for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United. He’s a brilliant footballer.

“He’s not a perfect footballer like Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Kevin De Bruyne but he’s a brilliant footballer who has been absolutely fantastic for Manchester United during the most difficult period the club has had in 40-odd years.

“He can more than hold his head up with what he’s achieved in Manchester, but I think he deserves to play in a better team. It’ll be a nice separation point for the club, and it will benefit both.

“United need players who will do things that don’t suit Bruno. They need to build a strong base around the club, and they might have to cash in on him and bring players in who have different attributes.”

