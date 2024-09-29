Bruno Fernandes red card: Man Utd skipper admits he ‘let teammates down’ as he deflects attention with bizarre ‘proud’ claim

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is adamant he should not been sent off for his foul on Tottenham’s James Maddison, amid a questionable claim about his side’s display in their 3-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Man Utd dropped to 12th in the Premier League table following a resounding loss to Spurs on Sunday night, with Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke all on the scoresheet.

The Red Devils were 1-0 down when Fernandes was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on England international Maddison just before half time – something he felt was the wrong decision by referee Chris Kavanagh. The Portugal ace also praised his teammates, despite the visitors having 24 shots on goal to United’s 12 and 62 per cent of the ball.

He told Sky Sports after the match: “Nobody wants to be sent off, it’s not a good feeling. I didn’t go with the studs, it’s never a red card. Even James Maddison when he gets up he said it’s not a red card.

“If this is a red card we have to look at many other incidents. It is a foul, there is not much contact, if he [the referee] wants to give me a yellow I agree. I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t call him to the screen.”

The 29-year-old added: “I want to say I left my team-mates one man down, I appreciate everything they did on the pitch. We didn’t start the game well with 11 players and then they did very well. It was difficult to cover all of the spaces, there are many good things we can take away from this. I am proud of the team.”

Ten Hag backs his captain

Fernandes’ manager, Ten Hag, is sure to be under mounting pressure to keep his job after this latest humiliation. Aside from that, the ex-Ajax boss agreed the United skipper should have stayed on the pitch.

The Dutchman told Sky Sports: “We could have come back in the game, we had chances with [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Joshua] Zirkzee. But the red card changed the game.

“I don’t think it’s a red card. We had big chances [before it] and it’s only 1-0 so we could make a comeback. It had a big impact on the game.”

Fernandes will now serve a three-match ban as a result, meaning he will miss their Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford, and West Ham on August 6, 19, and 27 respectively.

This sums up a disappointing season for the Portuguese in United colours, with the attacking midfielder failing to score in any of his nine appearances for the Premier League giants.

Man Utd urged to sign dazzling Dutchman

Former United striker Louis Saha believes his old side should double their efforts in trying to sign Netherlands international Xaxi Simons.

The 21-year-old is once again on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, after reportedly snubbing interest from the Red Devils this summer. Despite that, the Frenchman believes he is the right man to shine at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, United reportedly face competition to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu – after a breakout season for the 19-year-old.

AC Milan are understood to be tracking the Denmark international, but Tottenham, Chelsea, and more, are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Finally, the Red Devils look set to finally sign former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin.