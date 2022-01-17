Bruno Fernandes rejects new contract to ask major question of Man Utd, as massive pay gap revealed

Bruno Fernandes has halted contract talks at Manchester United until he gets more clarity on the direction of the club, according to a report.

Fernandes enjoyed a blistering start to his United career following his January 2020 move from Sporting. Indeed, he inspired his side to finish in the Premier League’s top four with his instant impact.

What’s more, last term, his 28 goals in all competitions broke Frank Lampard’s record of strikes for a midfielder in a single season in the Premier League era.

This season, Fernandes has – like Man Utd in general – suffered a drop-off in form. Nevertheless, after contributing directly to 16 goals, he has been one of the standout performers.

As such, the Red Devils want to extend his contract. His current terms expire in 2025, but United do have the option to extend by a year.

According to The Athletic, though, initial progress over a new deal for Fernandes have not gone well. In fact, the player rejected the offer of a new deal before the turn of the year.

The 27-year-old instead wants to see which direction the club go as the season progresses and into next term.

United are fighting for a top-four place to retain their place in the Champions League. Meanwhile, they are still in Europe’s premier competition and face Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

In the longer-term, the Red Devils will replace Ralf Rangnick as interim manager ahead of next season. As a result, Fernandes wants to see the different steps United take.

The Athletic therefore claims that talks between Fernandes and United will not resume until May.

Elsewhere, the report reveals that Fernandes wants contractual parity with some of his team-mates.

The Portugal international reportedly earns £100,000 per week, but that is some way off some of his colleagues.

Fernandes wants bumper Man Utd contract

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the list, taking home £400,000 per week.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is next, earning £375,000 per week. Indeed, the pair earn more than three times as much as Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani – who are all in the final year of their deals – also earn more than the midfielder.

Finally, summer signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane both take home more per week than Fernandes.

As such, the midfielder has made clear that he wants a bumper new deal to not only reflect his importance to the team but get him on par with his team-mates.