Bruno Fernandes reveals all on Man Utd future: ‘I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners’

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has given a lengthy interview away on international duty with Portugal in which he has spoken about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils skipper has come in for plenty of criticism this season for his on-field antics in what has been been a difficult campaign for United and boss Erik ten Hag so far.

Some of that pressure was lifted on Sunday when United stunned Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals to book a last-four clash with Championship side Coventry at Wembley next month.

And now, in an article from A Bola, Fernandes has opened up about several aspects regarding his future in Manchester.

The outlet mentioned that he previously claimed he’d like to speak to the club about their plans before renewing his contract. And, given that his current contract comes to an end in 2026, Fernandes was asked if those talks have taken place yet.

He responded: “I’ve always told the club that I don’t want to be promised that we’re going to be champions, because whatever club I go to, I don’t expect to be promised something that they can’t fulfil from the start.

“What I’ve always asked for and what I want from the club is for us to be competitive. This year we haven’t been and we don’t have to hide it.

“The season has been below our expectations, below my expectations, at least. And I think the club’s too, because they’re not used to being in these positions. I want to be competitive, I want to compete, I want to win.”

Fernandes wants to be part of new Man Utd era

It’s now been over four years since United signed Fernandes after he was bought for €65m from Sporting.

During that time he has scored 72 goals and added 63 assists in 223 games for the club, and there is no doubt as to where he wants his future to be.

He added: “I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners. They want to meet with the players and have already done so individually, and that’s exactly the message I passed on.

“I want to stay here, I want to be part of a project that has feet, legs, torso and head, everything we need to be able to compete with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, who are the clubs that have been in the best shape.”

