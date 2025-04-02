Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has privately told Bruno Fernandes that he will not leave for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but a former Old Trafford defender believes that the Portugal international midfielder could be sold.

Fernandes has established himself as one of the best yet most controversial players at Man Utd since his £47million move from Sporting CP in January 2020. Described as “a fantastic addition” and “a terrific human being with a great personality” by then Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 30-year-old has gone on to score 95 goals and provide 82 assists in 278 appearances for the club.

The attacking midfielder has been a bright spark for Man Utd in an otherwise forgettable season, with the Portugal international scoring 16 goals and giving 16 assists in 45 matches, but pundits such as Roy Keane have often accused him of not doing enough and pointing the fingers at team-mates when things go wrong on the pitch.

Over the weekend, a report claimed that Spanish giants Madrid were planning a bid for Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Madrid, who won LaLiga and the Champions League last season and could repeat the feat in the 2024-25 campaign as well, are said to be ready to offer £90million for the 30-year-old.

Man Utd head coach Amorim has since publicly addressed speculation on the future of Fernandes, telling the Old Trafford faithful that their star player is not going anywhere.

GiveMeSport has now revealed that Amorim has also taken the same stance in a private conversation with Fernandes, with the Man Utd boss telling the midfielder that he will be a key player in his team moving forward.

‘Head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear to Fernandes that he sees him as an integral part of his project, shutting down any speculation linking the Portuguese midfielder with a move to Real Madrid,’ states the report.

GiveMeSport has added that ‘Fernandes is one of the players Manchester United will build around’.

While Man Utd may not even finish in the top half of the Premier League table this season, they have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League where they will face French club Lyon.

Bruno Fernandes tipped to leave Man Utd

While Man Utd are insistent that they will not sell Fernandes, Mikael Silvestre believes that the Premier League giants could cash in on the Portuguese star.

The Mirror quotes the former Man Utd defender as saying: “You know the financial situation the club is in.

“Honestly, I think everybody is available for sale because they need to cash in on a few players.

Despite having that status of being the best performer this season and the captain, I think if the right offer would come, United would open the door, you know?

“It’s a matter of the financial situation. They’re not able to definitively say a particular player is out of bounds. So even Bruno could be shown the door and allowed to make his choice, if the right offer came in.”

Meanwhile, former Man Utd coach Rene Meulensteen has urged the club not to sell Fernandes.

Meulensteen said on talkSPORT: “You do hear the rumours, at least that’s what I hear that obviously Real Madrid might be interested in him, which I can see because [Luka] Modric is obviously getting older and I think he would fit like a glove in that Real Madrid team.

“And I tell you what — with all the players around him with all his passing range, he would just be a joy, but I do think Bruno is very committed to Manchester United and I think they can’t afford to lose him but it needs strengthening all around.”

