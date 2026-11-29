A stunning report claims Bruno Fernandes has no intention of signing a new contract amid total disbelief at how Manchester United have capitulated.

Earlier this week, news broke of Man Utd triggering the one-year option in Fernandes’ contract. The United captain is now tied down until the summer of 2028, though numerous sources are insistent the story doesn’t end there.

United and Fernandes had attempted to thrash out a longer-term agreement, though the offers the club put forward weren’t to the playmaker’s liking.

Accordingly, the decision was made to shelve longer-term extension talks until such time as Man Utd have got back on their feet and begun to pick up a few positive results.

The compromise was the option would be activated, thus ensuring Man Utd are protected and Fernandes can no longer leave via free agency next summer, or talk to overseas sides come January 1. The option also allows Man Utd to collect a transfer fee if they decide to sell in 2027.

And according to a bombshell update from Flashscore and their reporter, Dean Jones, Fernandes’ future is now ‘shrouded in serious doubt.’

Bruno Fernandes has had enough

Explaining why, it was noted the reigning Premier League player of the year is currently in disbelief at how poorly Man Utd are run, and how quickly the club have capitulated so soon after finishing third and qualifying for the Champions League last term.

Accordingly, Fernandes now has no intention of signing a new deal at Old Trafford unless the club’s fortunes quickly improve.

And with Mauricio Pochettino enduring the worst start any manager ever has in Premier League history after suffering successive 4-0 defeats, there’s zero signs Man Utd will turn their ship around any time soon.

Jones stated: ‘Sources have told Flashscore that Fernandes is staggered by how dramatically United’s standing has deteriorated and currently cannot envisage signing a longer-term contract given the state of the club.

‘At 32, he is reaching a stage of his career when winning trophies and being part of a project he genuinely believes in are becoming increasingly important.

‘United have yet to convince him they can offer either, and he has no intention of committing his future to Old Trafford any time soon.’

The report went on to add: ‘Sources say he does not want to commit to a future without convincing sporting ambition, particularly given the direction the club has been heading.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Man Utd reach snap decision on sacking Mauricio Pochettino after worst start ever

* £47m Man Utd outcast tipped for shock return under Mauricio Pochettino: ‘Stranger things have happened’

* Fabrizio Romano drops Nico Paz to Man Utd update immediately after 4-0 Brentford defeat and reveals transfer plans: ‘play with fire’

‘United’s extraordinary 4-0 defeat to Brentford has provided another low point in an increasingly difficult season, with the club stuck in the relegation zone.

‘There had previously been an indication that Fernandes was prepared to commit his future until 2030, but no agreement acceptable to both parties was reached. The possibility of that changing is now looking remote.

‘If he decides to leave, there would be no shortage of interest. Saudi Arabian clubs and Major League Soccer sides could both offer financially attractive opportunities, but Fernandes’ preference would be to remain in European football.’

TEAMtalk understands talks with Italian giants, AC Milan and Juventus, have already been held. From Spain, Atletico Madrid are understood to represent a viable landing spot.