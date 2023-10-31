Bruno Fernandes snubbed, as insider names three Man Utd ‘leaders’ gunning to ensure success

Three stars in particular are pushing hard to turn the fortunes of Manchester United around, though a journalist has not named captain Bruno Fernandes in that group.

Question marks are once again surrounding Erik ten Hag and Man Utd following their 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday. While Man Utd fans have unfortunately gotten used to City dominating games, they were left stunned at how Pep Guardiola’s side controlled the clash with ease.

Erling Haaland once again proved to be Man Utd’s tormentor, as he gave City the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before heading home a second after the break. And Haaland then turned provider late in the game, setting up Phil Foden for City’s third and final goal.

Many Man Utd supporters had left the stadium before the final whistle after City had effectively toyed with the home side in the latter stages.

Roy Keane reacted to the result by urging Ten Hag to strip Fernandes of the captaincy, after the attacking midfielder’s poor display and constant nagging at the referee.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, labelled Man Utd’s performance a ‘shambles’. The pundit also said that Ten Hag’s decision to replace Sofyan Amrabat with Mason Mount at half time was ‘reckless’.

Insider Ben Jacobs has now revealed that while Ten Hag has the backing of the Man Utd board, there are potential problems brewing among the players. Although, senior players such as Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay are determined to improve the situation – with Fernandes not named.

“Not all the blame can be placed on Erik ten Hag, who retains the faith of the Man Utd hierarchy, but there’s no doubt the dressing room is tense,” Jacobs said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

Journalist names three Man Utd ‘leaders’

“There are players in it, Jadon Sancho included – at least before he was banished from the first team – who feel the Manchester United boss is too much of a taskmaster.

“But there are also leaders, like Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay, who are positive influences off the field and doing all they can to improve the mood and keep everyone united.”

It is interesting that Jacobs left Fernandes out when naming the main players who are pushing for Man Utd to stay together and ultimately get back to their best.

Fernandes appeared to be the obvious choice for the armband after Ten Hag took the role off Maguire. The Portugal international is regularly seen holding other players to account if they make a mistake, while he can also inspire his team-mates with brilliant goals and assists.

However, against City, Fernandes’ negative traits were on show, such as his constant complaining to the referee and his bad tackling when he loses the ball. His actions appear to have rubbed off on Antony, who was lucky not to be sent off against City for a shocking challenge not long after coming off the bench.

