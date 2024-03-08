Fernandes snubbed as Man Utd star names club’s two best leaders; reveals hardest opponent in training

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has praised team ‘leaders’ Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, leaving Bruno Fernandes out, while also naming the player who trains like it is ‘the Champions League final’.

Diallo joined Man Utd in January 2021, when the Red Devils paid Atalanta an initial £19million for his services. The deal for the winger has the potential to rise to £37m depending on bonus clauses.

Since becoming a part of the Man Utd setup, Diallo has had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland. It was at Sunderland last season where Diallo really shone, as he notched 14 goals and four assists in 42 matches to help the club reach the play-offs, where they lost to Luton Town.

The 21-year-old remains fond of Sunderland and was tipped to go back there for the 2023-24 season, but after taking a look at him last summer Erik ten Hag decided to keep the player at Man Utd.

After being kept out of action for a large part of the campaign with a knee injury, Diallo is now back to full fitness and has featured three times since late December.

The Ivorian faces a tough test to get into Ten Hag’s starting eleven, as Man Utd already have wingers Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in their squad. Although, Diallo will view Antony’s struggles as an opportunity to pick up some decent game time.

Ahead of Man Utd’s home clash against Everton on Saturday, Diallo was asked about the players who helped him most during his recovery from injury. He thanked Martinez and Casemiro for the faith they have shown in him, though it seems captain Fernandes has failed to be as supportive as he was not named.

“Lisandro Martinez helped me a lot because he was injured also,” Diallo said. “Every time, when we are at training, he spoke with me and said, ‘It’s nothing, Amad. Keep training hard.’

Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro ‘good Man Utd leaders’

“Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro also. They are good leaders.”

When asked who the toughest player in Man Utd training is, Diallo added: “Licha [Martinez]. He’s very strong in the training. For him, the training is like the Champions League final.

“He never trains easy, he goes stronger, so it’s harder to train against him.”

As Diallo points out, Martinez has also had an injury-hit campaign. He was out with a foot problem for several months before returning at the start of the year.

However, the centre-back only managed four games for Man Utd before picking up a knee injury during the 3-0 win over West Ham United on February 4. He is hoping to return in either late March or early April.

