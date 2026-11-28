Bruno Fernandes could be sold despite his Manchester United contract extension being triggered

The secret agreement between Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United has been revealed by a BBC Sport journalist, amid the chances the midfielder could be sold in January.

TEAMtalk recently revealed United captain Fernandes had rejected two new contract offers. The club evidently want the midfielder to stay, but he’s stated talks for a new contract are on hold while he focuses on football.

But the Red Devils had the option to extend his deal – ending in 2027 – and have triggered that.

Per Simon Stone, the option was triggered some time ago but kept ‘secret’ while talks were ongoing over a new deal.

With those talks no longer happening, the extension has been publicly revealed.

Stone also states Fernandes could leave in January, though that’s deemed ‘unlikely,’ and that way, United would receive a fee.

On the prospect of a new agreement being reached altogether, Stone wrote for BBC Sport: ‘It is still uncertain whether an agreement can be reached. Marcus Rashford is currently United’s highest-paid player following his return from Barcelona, but the club are reluctant to offer a comparable deal, which would be well in excess of £300,000-a-week.

‘Fernandes also remains ambitious and wants to challenge for major trophies, which seems unlikely at Old Trafford given the club’s present predicament.’

READ MORE: Man Utd reach decision on Rashford in January with Pochettino stance revealed – Romano

Fabrizio Romano reveals Bruno Fernandes latest

Insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the release clause in Fernandes’ contract remains following his deal being extended.

He said: “This Bruno story can be important also to understand the future of Nico [Paz].

“Manchester United have triggered now – they had until the end of December – the option to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract until 2028.

“So, Bruno is no longer expiring with his contract in 2027, but in 2028. But the situation with Bruno remains open.

“There is still a release clause in the summer transfer window. Around €65million (£54m) with the current contract.

“Man Utd triggered the option to protect their asset, and to keep Bruno at the club until 2028.

“But at the same time, the future on Bruno remains open, because Man Utd offered him a completely new contract.

“The answer from Bruno was, ‘Let’s wait.’ There is still no agreement.”

Fernandes has stated a lack of success could mean he doesn’t stay at the club.

He said: “For us to start winning games, then we can start talking contract. It’s my future and I probably shouldn’t look that way, I haven’t got much left on my contract. I am not worried about that.”