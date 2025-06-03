Bruno Fernandes will remain a Manchester United player after rejecting Saudi Arabian approaches and TEAMtalk has learned what swung his decision, while the effect a deal being off will have on moves for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo has also been revealed.

Despite the need to sell players to go full throttle in Ruben Amorim’s rebuild, Man Utd always believed offloading their captain would have been a misstep.

However, Fernandes admitted he would accept being sold if the club reluctantly decided to cash in for financial reasons. The Times also stated the Portuguese had begun to give ‘serious’ consideration to accepting the mega-money sums on offer.

A monstrous contract worth £200m over three years was put to the 30-year-old by Al-Hilal. If Fernandes had agreed personal terms, Al-Hilal would have followed up by bidding £100m for the playmaker.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes has chosen to remain at Old Trafford after rejecting the Saudi proposal.

“Bruno Fernandes has REJECTED Al Hilal proposal,” declared Romano. “Despite crazy contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, Bruno Fernandes wants to continue playing football in Europe.

“Man United captain wants to play at top level in Europe. Decision made.”

Aside from Fernandes’ desire to continue competing at the highest level in Europe, TEAMtalk has also learned Amorim played a big part in convincing his countryman to stay.

Our insider, Rudy Galetti, was told Amorim personally spoke with Fernandes and stressed just how crucial he is to the project United are embarking on.

Amorim’s efforts paid dividends, with Fernandes putting the brakes on discussions with Al-Hilal before eventually rejecting the Saudi route entirely.

What about Cunha and Mbeumo?

Man Utd have announced an agreement to sign Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with the fee to be paid in three separate instalments.

That deal is not yet official, however, with United still ironing out the final details regarding Cunha’s visa.

United are also pushing to sign Brentford’s Mbeumo after verbally agreeing personal terms with the player. The Red Devils intend to lodge a ‘formal’ bid this week, with Brentford setting their stall out at £50m.

United are working with a relatively small transfer budget prior to player sales and many may wonder what Fernandes staying means for Cunha and Mbeumo.

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Fernandes remaining in situ will NOT affect either of those deals.

“Bruno Fernandes rejection of Al-Hilal does not have any bearing on an expected bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“Although Al-Hilal took talks to an advanced stage before Fernandes turned the offer down, Manchester United never had an approach or bid, and their early window business is entirely independent of Fernandes.

“Naturally, several outgoings will still prove important across the summer due to multiple other priority positions to strengthen in.”

Prime candidates to depart instead of Fernandes include Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund – the latter heavily linked with Inter Milan – could also leave, though only if direct replacements are lined up.

Regarding how Amorim will fit Cunha, Mbeumo and Fernandes in the same eleven, the expectation is Fernandes will play in the deeper central midfield role, with Cunha and Mbeumo placed in the dual No 10 roles in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Latest Man Utd news – Aleksandar Mitrovic to complete new front three?

In other news, Man Utd are understood to be considering signing Aleksandar Mitrovic who’d serve as the final piece of the puzzle in Amorim’s attack.

After losing out to Chelsea for Liam Delap, United have identified Al-Hilal’s Mitrovic as a worthy alternative and the Saudi side are ready to sell the striker for £40m.

Mitrovic may be 30 years of age, though remains as potent as ever having bagged 68 goals in 79 appearances over the last two seasons for Al-Hilal.

The Serbian is willing to take a substantial pay-cut to return to England. Aside from Man Utd, Everton and West Ham are also weighing up bids.

Like Cunha and Mbeumo, boasts a wealth of Premier League experience. Mitrovic scored 14 goals in 24 appearances during his last full EPL campaign with Fulham in the 2022/23 season.