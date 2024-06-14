Bruno Fernandes STILL unsafe at Man Utd as bombshell report names Ratcliffe’s six untouchable stars

Bruno Fernandes is not guaranteed to be a Manchester United player next season as a journalist has revealed six other stars are only the ones considered to be untouchable at Old Trafford this summer.

Fernandes has been an incredible player for Man Utd since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. The central attacking midfielder has proven to be worth every penny of his initial £47million transfer fee, which had the potential to rise to £68m through add-ons.

Fernandes is Man Utd’s main source of creativity and has so far put up 79 goals and 66 assists in 233 games, while also captaining the club to FA Cup glory during the 2023-24 season.

Fernandes’ Man Utd contract runs until June 2026 and fans would love him to sign an extension and spend the rest of his career with the Red Devils.

But in April, it was claimed that the skipper is among the list of players Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to listen to offers for. At that point, the only players considered to be safe from the potential revamp were Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

Fast forward to June, and reporter David McDonnell has revealed that Fernandes, somehow, is still off the list of Man Utd stars labelled ‘not for sale’.

Young trio Garnacho, Mainoo and Hojlund remain in the group, and they have been joined by last summer’s arrivals Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana. Diogo Dalot is the sixth and final star Ratcliffe has no intention of selling.

This means Ratcliffe and Man Utd will entertain offers for Fernandes this summer, despite his colossal impact on the team in the last few years.

Man Utd latest: Bruno Fernandes up for grabs

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are two clubs who have been backed to submit offers for the playmaker after learning about Man Utd’s surprise stance.

At the start of May, Fernandes was asked about a prospective new Man Utd deal and whether he will continue playing at Old Trafford in the long run. He replied: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal and is expected to start alongside former Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo when they face the Czech Republic in their first group game on Tuesday.

