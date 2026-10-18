Man Utd ramp up Bruno Fernandes ‘talks’ as Michael Carrick prepares for crucial Leeds clash

Manchester United remain in talks with captain Bruno Fernandes over a new contract, but his future at Old Trafford still hangs in the balance as pressure on Michael Carrick intensifies.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the season and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, as they prepare to face Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

Man Utd’s poor form has inevitably led to question marks over whether Carrick will remain in his job, though TEAMtalk has consistently reported that, for now, the club intends to stick by their manager. Whether a loss to Leeds would change that stance still remains to be seen.

Fernandes, though, remains one of the club’s most important players, with the 32-year-old notching four goals across all competitions so far this season.

It will be interesting to see whether Carrick deploys him on the right wing again against Leeds, as he did against Atletico Madrid, or back in his usual attacking midfield role.

Off the pitch, Man Utd are working to tie Fernandes down to a new deal, but a departure next year cannot be ruled out.

As per a report from Football Insider, The Red Devils are in ‘talks’ with Fernandes, who is in the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford.

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Man Utd eyeing ‘long-term’ Bruno Fernandes extension

Fernandes’ current situation means that he would, as things stand, leave Man Utd via free agency at the end of this season.

However, the club do have an option to extend his deal by a further year, which they will no doubt activate if they need to, to avoid him leaving for nothing.

The aim is to tie Fernandes down to a ‘long-term’ deal, despite the fact that he is in the latter stages of his career as a 32-year-old.

“United are still in contract talks with Fernandes over a new deal. His contract is due to expire in 2027, but United do have an option to extend that for a further year,” journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“And obviously the two parties are in ongoing negotiations to see if they can sort out a longer-term deal for Fernandes.”

“Obviously nothing’s been agreed as yet, but United have no plans to lose Bruno Fernandes anytime soon, and we know how important a player he is to the team.”

Fernandes isn’t the only Man Utd player in an interesting situation regarding his contract.

Lisandro Martinez, who has been in the spotlight for his explosive comments following the loss to Atletico earlier this week, is also out of contract at the season’s end, as is fellow centre-back Harry Maguire. The club have the option to extend both deals by a further year, though.

Luke Shaw’s deal also runs out next summer, and so do the contracts of Harry Amass, Tyler Fletcher and Tom Heaton.

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