Bruno Fernandes serves up telling response to rumoured exit that would crush Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has hit out at speculation within the media linking him with a shock January switch to Barcelona.

The Portuguese playmaker, 27, has been made to take a back seat following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival this season. Fernandes has notched just five goals and three assists in the current campaign. Three of those strikes came against Leeds Utd on opening day before Ronaldo returned.

Fernandes has been a target for criticism this season for his on-field antics and tendency to complain at refereeing decisions.

United legend Gary Neville took aim at the Portuguese during United’s disappointing draw with Newcastle in late-December, labelling Fernandes and Ronaldo “whingebags”.

The situation at Old Trafford has not improved since that laboured performance. Indeed, The Mirror reported the United dressing room is fracturing amid concerns over interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s tactics and playing style.

That then led to speculation from the overseas media linking Fernandes with a shock January exit. Despite his subdued displays this season, losing Fernandes would be a crushing blow to the club.

Portuguese outlet Sport TV (via Goal), reported Fernandes ‘has been offered to Barca as his representatives seek to broker a January transfer for the midfielder.’

Spanish outlet El Nacional also gave their take (via the Mirror). They noted Xavi’s side would ‘pursue Fernandes if their attempts to sign Erling Haaland failed’.

However, Fernandes has now quashed such speculation with an emphatic statement on social media.

Bruno Fernandes savages Barcelona links

Fernandes took to Instagram to write (via the Mirror): “And I thought we had changed the year a few days ago.

“And after all we are already on April 1st, or is it once again just bad journalism?”

Meanwhile, efforts to ramp up a Man Utd deal have left the move facing collapse, though a trusted source is adamant a transfer will cross the line this month.

While providing updates on Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Championship side Birmingham City were leading the race for Amad Diallo’s signature. No fewer than five sides are eyeing the winger on loan, but the Blues were sat on pole position.

However, in a fresh update, Romano tweeted the proposed move is ‘expected to collapse’.

Precisely why an agreement couldn’t be reached is unstated. The journalist simply stated ‘further contacts’ regarding a deal had not borne fruit.

Nevertheless, the chances of Diallo leaving on loan in January were rated at ‘100 %’. That would back up prior claims from United-focused journalist Peter Schrager. He stated Diallo was not in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s plans on Tuesday.

Romano added that United have been inundated with ‘four proposals’ for their exciting forward, including reignited interest from Feyenoord. But the player’s desire is reportedly to gain first-team experience while remaining in the United Kingdom.

