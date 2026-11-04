Man Utd contract stand-off leaves Bruno Fernandes facing up to new exit dilemma – Exclusive

Bruno Fernandes is beginning to consider his options and accept he may need to leave Old Trafford amid growing frustration over the lack of progress in contract negotiations with Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

The United captain is keen to commit his long-term future to Old Trafford, but discussions over a new deal have shown few signs of reaching an agreement, leaving intermediaries working behind the scenes to explore potential alternatives.

Fernandes’ current contract expires in the summer, although United have an option to extend his stay until 2028.

The 32-year-old, however, has made it clear that he wants a fresh agreement that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2030, when he would be approaching his 36th birthday.

Fernandes remains determined to pledge his future to United, but we have previously revealed that the club are reluctant to offer him the length of contract he wants.

We can now confirm that intermediaries are beginning to explore the market for the Portugal international, although the level of interest in his services is not particularly extensive at this stage.

Despite previous links with European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, we understand that neither club has shown any interest in Fernandes over the past 12 months, and neither is planning to pursue a move for him. That represents a significant blow to the midfielder’s potential options in Europe, particularly given his reputation and standing in the game.

READ NEXT – Bruno Fernandes sends Michael Carrick rousing sack message – fans will LOVE the honesty

Saudi Arabia, Turkey remain options for Bruno Fernandes

A move to Saudi Arabia remains a possibility, with several Saudi Pro League clubs continuing to admire the United captain.

Fernandes seriously considered a switch to the Middle East in 2025 but ultimately rejected an approach from Al-Hilal.

The midfielder has previously claimed that United had looked to sell him at the time. However, TEAMtalk understands that the initial approaches and moves towards exploring a transfer came from the player’s camp.

We can confirm that Saudi interest remains, but Al-Hilal have now backed away from the prospect of making a fresh move. The Saudi giants, who are now operating under the leadership of former Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, are not expected to revive their pursuit of the Portuguese star.

There is, however, interest from other clubs in the region, meaning Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out as a potential destination should Fernandes decide that his future lies away from Manchester.

Turkey is another market to watch, although Galatasaray have also cooled their interest in the midfielder.

We understand that other Turkish clubs remain keen, with Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor among those monitoring the situation.

For now, Fernandes’ preference remains to stay at United, but the lack of progress over a new contract is increasingly becoming a source of frustration.

There are also other factors that have complicated the situation, with Fernandes’ public comments about Carrick last month coming under scrutiny at Old Trafford.

Following United’s defeat in Como, the midfielder made comments about the situation at the club which did not go down particularly well internally.

Fernandes has insisted that his remarks were not aimed at Carrick personally, but we understand they did little to improve his standing as discussions over a lucrative new contract continued.

The episode has added another layer to an already delicate situation, particularly given the club’s reluctance to commit to the length and financial terms Fernandes is seeking.

Fresh Man Utd, Fernandes talks to take place this month

We understand that Fernandes’ representatives and United were expected to hold further discussions during the November international break, with both parties recognising the importance of finding clarity over his future.

However, there is a possibility that those talks will take longer to reach a conclusion than initially anticipated.

United are also planning to use the international break to assess the future of head coach Michael Carrick, with the club’s hierarchy facing important decisions over the direction of the first-team project.

Sources confirm that the ongoing situation surrounding Carrick is one of the reasons Fernandes’ contract discussions could be pushed further down the agenda, with the club keen to establish clarity on the managerial situation before making other significant decisions.

That could mean the United captain having to wait longer for a definitive answer on his future, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already delicate situation.

United, meanwhile, are carefully assessing their options when it comes to the contracts of several senior players.

Sources have confirmed that the club are considering which players they want to retain beyond their existing agreements and where they may look to exercise contractual options for another season.

Fernandes is among those being assessed, alongside the likes of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

READ MORE – Man City star joining Man Utd given GREEN LIGHT with ‘everything being done’ to seal January transfer