Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes should stop trying too much to pass to Cristiano Ronaldo and instead go back to basics, according to one observer.

Fernandes proved an instant hit at United and in the Premier League following his January 2020 arrival. In fact, after a mixed first half of the season, his goal contributions inspired a top-four finish.

The Portugal international therefore cemented his place in the starting lineup under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has also heavily under new boss Ralf Rangnick, but he has not enjoyed the same level of standout form he has previously shown.

According to former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen, that is because Fernandes is overly reliant on finding his fellow countryman Ronaldo.

The pair have combined to great effect on a number of occasions so far this season. However, Gudjohnsen has claimed that Fernandes needs to go somewhat back to how he used to operate.

“It’s as if Fernandes was always looking for Cristiano Ronaldo,” the pundit told news outlet MBL (via the Daily Express).

“Nine out of 10 times, he tries to find Ronaldo and if this doesn’t work, he gets impatient and begins to try very difficult things.

“Bearing in mind the way he began at United, we want to see much more of him.”

United have started well under Rangnick, winning two of three games and remaining unbeaten so far.

However, a coronavirus outbreak in the camp – much like at several other Premier League clubs – has halted their progress. Indeed, Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton has been postponed.

Meanwhile, United are reportedly looking to bring a new midfielder in in the shape of Franck Kessie.

Man Utd eye Franck Kessie

The Ivory Coast international is into the final year of his contract with AC Milan.

As such, unless he signs a new deal imminently, he can speak to overseas clubs from January onwards.

In that sense, he is in a similar position to Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, the France international looking more likely to leave.

Tottenham have had past links with Kessie, but the latest report claims that Man Utd are also moving to sign him.