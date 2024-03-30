Bruno Fernandes working as ‘agent’ to help Man Utd sign coveted star aiming to become ‘complete player’

Bruno Fernandes is working behind the scenes as he looks to unite with compatriot Joao Neves at Manchester United, according to reports.

Fernandes followed in the footsteps of Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo by signing for Man Utd in January 2020. The attacking midfielder has been an integral player for the Red Devils ever since, having registered 72 goals and 63 assists in 223 appearances across all competitions.

Fernandes was also named Man Utd captain last summer after manager Erik ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire of the armband.

Fernandes is joined by fellow Portugal international Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford, while Ronaldo had an eventful second spell at Man Utd between August 2021 and November 2022.

As Portugal produces so many fantastic young players, reports regularly predict Man Utd will dip back into the Primeira Liga market.

That could happen this summer, as Man Utd chiefs like the look of Benfica duo Neves and Antonio Silva.

Man Utd have been tipped to shatter their transfer record by matching Neves’ huge €120million (£102.5m) release clause. The central midfielder’s arrival could see Man Utd move on from Casemiro.

On March 21, Liverpool joined Erik ten Hag’s side in chasing Neves. However, Fernandes is doing all he can to ensure his Portugal team-mate ends up signing for Man Utd.

Bruno Fernandes gunning for big Man Utd signing

As per reports in Portugal, the 29-year-old is acting as an ‘agent’ to help Man Utd win the race for Neves.

Not only is Fernandes trying to convince Neves that Old Trafford is the perfect destination for him, the playmaker is also urging Man Utd officials to submit an offer for Neves.

While on international duty, Fernandes was asked about the teenager’s rapid rise. He responded: “I don’t know if [the] Man Utd rumours are true, but I know he is ready for that big jump.

“He is an excellent player, he’s with the national team. That’s also why the big clubs are after him.”

After Neves scored a rare headed goal during Benfica’s win over Chaves on Friday, the 19-year-old outlined his dream of becoming a top-class star at world level.

“Headed goal? I try to be a very complete player,” he said.

“It was a fair victory. Now in this final part of the season, after the international break, we need the support of the entire Benfica faithful, because we still have many competitions at stake, and we want to do our best in all of them.”

