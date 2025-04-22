Manchester United are understood to have drawn up a dream two-man shopping list to reinforce their central midfield this summer, with both Bruno Guimaraes and Adam Wharton topping their wishlist and despite the obvious issues in signing both – while a new problem in offloading Casemiro has also now come to light.

It has been a hugely difficult season for Manchester United, who are likely to end up in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Sacking Erik ten Hag and bringing in Ruben Amorim was supposed to help the Red Devils get better, but results and performances have been dire for England’s biggest club under the Portuguese manager.

The only saving grace for United this season would be the Europa League. The Red Devils have reached the semi-finals of the competition, and winning it would see them qualify for the Champions League.

As a result, wholesale changes are planned this summer and TEAMtalk understands that Amorim would love to add at least two midfielders to his squad.

Veteran Danish star Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, while the Red Devils hope to offload Casemiro this summer.

And with the club looking to bring in the best around, it’s understood that United are internally discussing the prospect of signing Brazil midfielder Guimaraes from Newcastle and England international midfielder Wharton from Crystal Palace in the summer window.

However, while both players are greatly admired, their chances of signing either Guimaraes or Wharton look a sizeable task.

And while Amorim’s admiration for Newcastle star Guimaraes has become apparent, it would require a significantly large investment and quite likely one beyond what they can afford.

Not only that, but the competition for the Brazil international midfielder is fierce, with also Barcelona among the club’s interested.

Newcastle do not want to sell Guimaraes, either, with TEAMtalk reporting in February that the Premier League top-five hopefuls are planning a contract renewal, with a salary increase in recognition of what he has done for the team.

Sources though have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Wharton has been a key target for United for several months and he is another player highly appreciated by Amorim.

However, just as in the case of Guimaraes, Man Utd will face stiff competition for Wharton as well – not to mention a sizeable transfer fee to boot.

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern Munich and Juventus are showing serious interest in the 21-year-old Palace and England international midfielder.

Newcastle also have an eye on Wharton and see him as a potential replacement for Guimaraes should the Brazilian leave at the end of the season.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫️ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Man Utd face major Casemiro problem

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are keen on getting Casemiro off their books this summer.

The former Real Madrid star has not always had the best of times at Old Trafford and is also 33 years of age now.

The Brazil international is on a high salary at Man Utd, who want to offload him for good in the summer.

However, selling Casemiro in the summer transfer window will not be easy.

As TEAMtalk has reported before, Casemiro is on a high salary at Man Utd and has strong financial demands if he is to join another club.

Man Utd, too, want a good transfer fee for the Brazilian, but the Premier League club are hopeful that they can find a solution in the coming months.

Latest Man Utd news: Four sales for Cunha, Onana replacement

Man Utd aim to sell four players in order to fund a move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, according to a report.

While the Red Devils are progressing in their attempts to bring Cunha to Old Trafford, they plan to sell Marcus Rashford among four players to raise money.

A report has revealed that Man Utd have identified the perfect goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana.

Onana is the number one goalkeeper at Old Trafford at the moment, but he has made some high-profile errors.

Man Utd head coach Amorim has been looking for a new goalkeeper, and it seems that he has found one in Portugal.

Meanwhile, a young striker has emerged as the number one target in attack for Man Utd.

POLL: How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?