Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack a proposed Marseille swoop for brilliant young French talent Enzo Kana-Biyik when the 18-year-old striker’s contract with Le Havre expires this summer.

It’s expected to be a busy summer at Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim overhauls a squad that has massively underperformed domestically, although the emphasis remains on adding elite younger players who can develop into regular first-teamers over the next decade or so.

To that end, a report from Germany states that there is a “good” chance Man Utd will make a move for exciting forward Kana-Biyik when the summer window opens.

German football expert Christoper Michel of fussball.news has dropped a significant tweet on the Red Devils’ interest in the talented attacker, writing: “Will #MUFC make a move for Enzo Kana-Biyik? According to my information, it looks good. Negotiations with Le Havre are not necessary, as he’s a free agent. Great talent.”

Kana-Biyik has been “attracting attention” for his performances in Le Havre’s B team, with the teenager described as a ‘tall and powerful’ presence who has ‘excellent mobility’ for his size.

Furthermore, Africa Soccer adds that Kana-Biyik is renowned for his “attacking flair and instinctive finishing”, traits that have put him on the radars of many clubs in France and across Europe.

Michel is certainly a man who can be trusted when it comes to youth football, having been the first reporter to break the story of United’s interest in Mali midfielder Sekou Kone, who ended up moving to Old Trafford last summer.

⬇️ DON’T MISS ⬇️

Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

United tipped for Marseille hijack

While United’s interest has clearly been lodged in the young forward, the report adds that Red Devils transfer chiefs will have to leapfrog Marseille to land his signature.

Indeed, Michel added: “According to sources close to the negotiations, a deal between the two clubs is nearing completion, with Kana Biyik set to become the latest in a long line of young talents to emerge from the Normandy club’s renowned academy.

“Despite the window not officially opening yet, Marseille have moved quickly to secure the services of the highly rated teenager.”

Michel, however, is also adamant that United retain a strong interest in Kana-Biyik and could still deliver a brutal blow to Marseille when it comes to the player’s deal expiring at Le Havre.

And, given United’s recent track record of bringing in the likes of highly-touted talents Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi, you certainly would not put it past Amorim’s men.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd considering shock move to re-sign former star now worth £50m-plus

🔴⚫ Man Utd get golden chance to sign target for FREE after major transfer update

🔴⚫ Man Utd put ‘damaged’ star up for sale after Amorim decides enough is enough

POLL – Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from Ligue 1 in the past 10 years?