Nigel Reo-Coker has explained that Joshua Zirkzee will have lost “trust” and “respect” for Ruben Amorim after the Manchester United manager’s brutal substitution of him in defeat against Newcastle.

Zirkzee has not had a great start at Old Trafford. After a goal in his first game as a United player, it took him another 12 games to find the net again.

Since that double, the striker has gone six games without scoring. One of those was a rather short appearance, as Zirkzee started the 2-0 loss against Newcastle, but was hooked by Amorim after 33 minutes.

The Dutchman disappeared down the tunnel afterwards, and it’s said he was reduced to tears by the decision.

Reo-Coker feels there is no coming back for the pair’s relationship, with the striker now unable to see past his manager’s decision.

“He will look at Ruben Amorim, and he will never trust him again,” Reo-Coker said on BBC 5 Live.

“He’ll be able to look at him and say, ‘Good morning manager,’ but he will not have respect for him deep down because it’s an admission that Amorim got the starting lineup incorrect.”

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Dan Ashworth signed for Man Utd after sporting director makes shock exit

Zirkzee will look for way out

In the buildup to the January window, it was suggested United could push Zirkzee out the door, but he has maintained a view he wants to stay.

But TEAMtalk understands that Amorim’s brutal call has been enough to show the Dutchman it’s time to move on.

We are aware of interest in him from Juventus and AC Milan, while former club Bologna are willing to bring Zirkzee back.

He scored 14 goals and provided nine assists for the Serie A side in 58 games, and they would be happy to see him return on loan, with the player still holding a lot of credit at Bologna.

Man Utd round-up: Shock Rashford route possible

Fellow striker Marcus Rashford could also depart soon, and it’s reported that a move to the MLS is a genuine prospect if the United academy graduate shows he’d be willing to move there.

The forward has hit out at claims he’s stepped up his bid to quit United.

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres could now arrive in January if the Red Devils can get him, as though Ruben Amorim promised not to raid Sporting CP in the winter, he’s decided he can’t wait until summer for his former disciple.

And Antony could soon become a Real Betis player, with the club – who are keen on the winger – in the process of selling fellow wide man Assane Diao.

Will United cut their losses soon?