Manchester United have given themselves a seven-day deadline to sign Bryan Mbeumo, according to a report, as Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas uses the Brentford winger to send a message to Ruben Amorim’s side about Viktor Gyokeres.

Mbeumo is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and was in fine form for Brentford in the 2024/25 campaign. The Cameroon international was deployed predominantly on the right wing and scored 20 goals in 38 appearances in the Premier League, while also adding eight assists to his name.

With Man Utd manager Amorim on the hunt for a new a second No.10 to revitalise his team’s attack, Mbeumo has emerged as a top target in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had two bids already rejected for Mbeumo, who, according to TEAMtalk sources, has made it clear to Brentford that he wants to join Man Utd despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on his YouTube channel last Wednesday that Mbeumo considers a switch to Man Utd ‘a dream move’ and wants to team up with Amorim’s side ‘as soon as possible’.

The Manchester Evening News has now reported that Man Utd want to get a deal done with Brentford for Mbeumo by July 7.

The Red Devils are still in talks with the Bees after their second offer for the winger was turned down.

Man Utd had an initial bid of £55m rejected, with the improved offer of more than £60million also turned down by Brentford.

There have been suggestions in the Spanish media that Man Utd have identified an alternative to Mbeumo, but it seems that the Red Devils are still very keen on him.

‘United would like to wrap up a deal for Mbeumo as soon as possible so he can report for the beginning of pre-season at Carrington, which is scheduled to begin on July 7’, notes the report in The Manchester Evening News.

Man Utd have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5million, with Amorim planning to deploy the Brazilian forward as one of his two number 10s.

READ MORE 🔴 Man Utd biggest signings: Matheus Cunha joins top 10 after big-money transfer

Viktor Gyokeres message to Man Utd sent using Bryan Mbeumo

While Man Utd are pressing ahead to sign Mbeumo from Brentford, the Red Devils are mindful of their need to bring in a new striker as well.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Sporting CP striker Gyokeres has told Man Utd that he wants to join them this summer.

The Sweden international striker worked with Man Utd manager Amorim at Sporting, and he would love a reunion with the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

However, Sporting and Gyokeres are unable to agree on the fee that a buying club should pay for him.

Amid Man Utd’s interest in Gyokeres, Sporting president Varandas has used Mbeumo to send a message about the value of the striker.

Varandas told O Jogo: “Sporting is very calm regarding Viktor Gyokeres. Sporting does not need to sell him, but we remain sensitive to the dreams of Viktor and any of our athletes.

“After weeks of meetings, we are not asking for the release clause and will be reasonable regarding the price we ask for Viktor. Today, I believe there is a strong probability he will leave.

“We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor’s market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75million.

“Given the demands we consider fair, I believe Viktor could leave – unless he has the worst agent in the world, which is hard for me to believe, because he is one of the best footballers in the world.”

Latest Man Utd news: Striker contact, Gyokeres plan

Man Utd are regularly in contact with an international striker, who is willing to move to Old Trafford as long as he is made the second-highest paid footballer at the club.

A report has claimed the drastic action that Viktor Gyokeres plans to take to force his way out of Sporting CP, as Man Utd remain in the hunt for the Sweden international striker’s signature.

Man Utd are set to agree a deal with an exciting youngster after Director of Football Jason Wilcox personally got involved.

IN FOCUS: Why Man Utd are so keen on Bryan Mbeumo