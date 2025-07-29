Summer signing Bryan Mbeumo has endorsed Manchester United’s move for a top striker this summer, as Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim searches for a new No.9 who can compliment the former Brentford man and fellow new boy Matheus Cunha in attack.

It’s no secret that United are in the hunt for a prolific frontman after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s struggles in front of goal last season, with several name touted for a switch to Old Trafford.

Viktr Gyokeres was a major target before he decided on an Arsenal switch instead, while Victor Osimhen is close to being unveiled by Galatasaray to take two top targets off the board.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko remains a concrete option due to his links to United‘s head of scouting Christopher Vivell, although Newcastle currently remain the frontrunners for the Slovenian hitman – as is being reported by TEAMtalk’s very own Fraser Fletcher.

One name who appears to be off the list is Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson after a reported interjection from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, leaving the man Mbeumo appears to have suggested is perfect for a switch to Old Trafford – Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins.

Watkins has scored 75 goals in 184 Premier League games for Aston Villa, including 35 over the past two seasons, and the England regular was the subject of a £40million bid from Arsenal in January.

Villa are believed to want around £60m (€69m / $80m) to sell him this summer, with Watkins reported to be open to the idea of a move to United – something Mbeumo would clearly relish.

In what was almost certainly a loaded question from Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand on his Youtube channel, Mbeumo was asked his thoughts on Watkins and managed to carefully skirt around a linkup at Old Trafford while also talking up the player’s clear qualities in the process.

Indeed, Mbeumo said: “Ollie is a complete striker, he can do a lot of things. He can drop to be available or go in behind.

“That is really good for me as a winger because you can use his pace to fit in there. Plus he can combine as well. It’s really good.”

Ferdinand pushes Man Utd case to sign Watkins

Like Mbeumo, Ferdinand has also endorsed United’s pursuit of Watkins, who has 18 caps for his country.

“I’m greedy, I think we need a centre forward,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“We need someone with experience who the other centre forwards look at and go, ‘that’s a bit of me’, without any doubts.

“Ollie Watkins says that, Premier League proven, played in the Champions League last year as well, has done his thing consistently for a while, international, plays for England as well. He ticks all the boxes.

“Victor Osimhen was obviously my first pick, that’s an old broken record that’s not going to materialise. But if you’re looking at it now I would go Ollie Watkins if you get him at the right price.

“He’s 29 years old, there’s no sell-on value, it’s purely to have an impact immediately over the next two or three years which I think Ollie Watkins can have in a good way on the centre forwards who are there. He would be great right now as well.

“That front three if you played Ollie Watkins, [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha and you can mix that in with Amad, [Mason] Mount, whoever, that’s a hard day’s work for opposing defence on most days.”

Sesko vs Watkins last season