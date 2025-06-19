Manchester United are understood to be on the cusp of finalising a full agreement to sign Bryan Mbeumo, with ‘significant progress’ now reported in talks with Brentford, while the player’s comments from last year serve notice of his transfer intentions.

The Red Devils enter the summer needing something of another significant rebuild after ending the 2024/25 campaign in a dismal 15th place. And after spurning the chance to gain a backdoor entry to the Champions League with defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, Manchester United will have to monitor their spending that bit more closely in the wake of a reduced income.

However, their summer recruitment drive has started well. A deal for Matheus Cunha, worth £62.5m, was quickly struck with Wolves, while Mbeumo was soon identified as their second major target after he chose a move to Old Trafford above all others.

And while their opening offer was swiftly batted away by the Bees, talks over a compromise have been held in recent days and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on Tuesday that constructive talks had led to the valuation gap between the two sides being reduced.

Now, according to reports in Spain, a deal for Mbeumo – likely to be worth a package of up to £65m (€76m, $87m) could be just a matter of days away from being finalised.

And according to Fichajes, negotiations between United officials and the Bees have made “significant progress,” and that, “everything indicates that a deal could be finalised in the coming days”.

Furthermore, United’s prospects have been aided after the London club – on the hunt for a new manager after Thomas Frank’s departure to Spurs – greenlit a move for the winger’s replacement at the Gtech Community Stadium in the form of exciting Metz winger Cheikh Sabaly, according to FourFourTwo.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ The dream Man Utd attack with two new forwards to join Matheus Cunha

Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd: Star teased future plans; Rio wowed

Hoping to repeat the formula that saw Mbeumo move from Troyes to the Bees to become a major Premier League success, the 26-year-old Senegalese star netted 15 goals and added four assists from 37 appearances for the Ligue 2 side across the 2024/25 season.

And with a deal there to be done in the region of €10m (£8.5m, $11.4m), the Bees will have no trouble meeting his asking price.

Once that move is finalised, it’s thought the Bees will grant Mbeumo his wish to join United and a compromise over the fee will be quickly agreed to.

Reports on Wednesday claimed United’s chief competition for the player – Tottenham Hotspur – were now ready to drop out the running for his signature.

However, in a fresh update, Fabrizio Romano is not sure that is still totally the case.

“For sure, there is appreciation from Thomas Frank. And so it’s quite obvious to discuss a target like Mbeumo for Tottenham, because he’s one of the names they discussed internally as soon as he [Frank] signed his contract as new Tottenham manager,” Romano told the MarketMadness podcast.

“So it’s obvious in football to see these kind of situations, but my understanding is that Manchester United remain, at the moment, in control of the situation, in conversation with Brentford, the club-to-club talking almost on a daily basis, trying to find a solution.

“We know with these clubs like Brentford, Brighton, is always difficult to negotiate for their top players, so it’s not easy to reach an agreement, but United are on that.

“They are talking to the club, always in contact with player agents, and with an agreement with Bryan Mbeumo, because the player wants to go to United.

“And so at the moment, United remain frontrunners on this story. Let’s see if they can be able to reach an agreement on the fee with Brentford.”

The Cameroon international’s imminent move to Old Trafford has also wowed Rio Ferdinand, who has named the player’s three best traits and also name-dropped the 151-goal striker he claims is ‘waiting for Man Utd’s call’.

Mbeumo himself has offered very little in the media when questioned on his future, though Sky Sports did catch up with him over the weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

“It is a bit new for me, I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it,” the attacker stated.

However, comments have resurfaced from an interview he did with L’Equipe last year, which show the player knew his time with Brentford was soon coming to an end.

“I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone, but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs. It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me,” he stated.

Man Utd transfer latest: Huge Ekitike swap; Sancho says YES to new suitor

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has reportedly given the green light to a shock summer transfer as the winger seeks to finally bring an end to his United nightmare – though there are still two hurdles to cross before a move gets over the line.

Elsewhere, United are also understood to be increasingly open to the possibility of granting Antony a dream transfer away from Old Trafford, amid claims a rarely-seen arrangement will help facilitate the deal.

On the incoming front, United have reportedly decided on the two forwards they could offer Eintracht Frankfurt in a remarkable player-plus-cash deal for striker Hugo Ekitike.

Man Utd’s next attacking addition? Mbeumo’s stats down the years