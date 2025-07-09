Manchester United remain locked in talks with Brentford over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, and amid claims there is now confidence that a compromise can be reached, the Red Devils have reportedly put a new deadline on when they hope to land the attacker.

The Red Devils have already seen two offers rejected for the Cameroon international forward, whom Ruben Amorim sees as a key part of his plans to help catapult Manchester United back up the Premier League table in the upcoming 2025/26 campaign. Brentford rejected United’s opening £55m bid for the player, before also knocking back their second offer worth £62.5m – the same fee they paid Wolves for Matheus Cunha.

And while talks over a deal remain ongoing over Mbeumo, and the gap appears to be lessening, the Red Devils will be anxious to get his transfer over the line, having already missed the first deadline they set for his signing.

While reports that their inability to strike a deal could open the door back up for Tottenham Hotspur to pounce are currently wide of the mark, the delay in getting the deal done has certainly proved frustrating for all associated with the clubs – and none more than Mbeumo himself amid claims on Tuesday that he is ‘angry’ at the ongoing delay.

Now, though, The Mirror reports that United are to imminently present an improved third bid to Brentford in a big new push to find an agreement, with United now expected to raise their offer to nearer the £65m mark and restructure the payments to ensure the Bees can claim a bigger portion of the fee up front.

And according to a new update from the Manchester Evening News, Amorim has challenged the United board to have Mbeumo on board by the time the club jets out for their tour of the USA on July 22, with the Red Devils due to face West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton.

To that end, they will hope their latest upcoming proposal will finally seal the deal with the Bees, who have themselves publicly warned that their prized asset will only leave on their terms and despite the player making clear that he wants to move to Old Trafford this summer.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Mbeumo ‘angry’ at Man Utd delay as confirmed Arsenal transfer presents new major issue

Man Utd have Mbeumo belief as Brentford set out demands

Indeed, United are very much enthused that a deal for Mbeumo will eventually cross the line.

While the player is not yet ready to take action into his own hands and try and force the move, he has made clear to his club that he wants to leave for Old Trafford and will not be signing an extension to his current contract that expires 12 months from now – though the Bees do have another 12-month option on that.

Having already agreed personal terms on the move, believed to be worth £150,000 a week, and with Amorim making clear he sees the player operating alongside Cunha as the two No.10s in his 3-4-2-1 formation, there remains a determination from all parties to get a deal over the line.

However, it’s understood that Brentford’s resolve to hold out for the right fee they feel the player is worth has never been sharper. And their resolve has been sharpened somewhat by two other recent moves in the Premier League.

And with Joao Pedro joining Chelsea for a fee topping £60m, together with Anthony Elanga’s move to Newcastle set to go through for £55m, the Bees have been steeled to stand their ground and hold their nerve, feeling Mbeumo is the superior player and worth every penny of their £65m (€75m, $88m) asking price.

To that end, they are in no mood to bow to United’s demands and feel the onus is very much on them to come up with a transfer package that satisfies their needs.

And in a chilling warning to their Premier League counterparts, Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles, now claims Mbeumo could STAY in south-west London if their demands are not met.

Speaking last week, Giles stated: “He had a fantastic season. We expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him.

“He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career. He is well within his rights to do that.”

He added: “It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Move for Argentine starlet; three strikers offered

Once a deal for Mbeumo is finalised, United are expected to turn their attention to signing a new striker, though they may need to offload several unwanted players first to ensure funds are in place.

However, there could be another solution on offer and a report claims United have been offered the chance to sign three Premier League-proven strikers with 290 goals between them and all for free, while United’s wider intentions for the striker position have been revealed.

Meanwhile, United’s plans to invest in exciting young talents this summer will see them launch a bid for one of the most promising midfielders in Argentina, per reports.

Elsewhere, United director of football Jason Wilcox is also reportedly ready to make his move for a Dutch teenage talent already branded a ‘total footballer’.

And finally, United are also reported to be in discussions with the entourage of a £52m-rated Brazilian midfielder, though they will face competition from two Italian giants for the deal.

Mbeumo’s stats for Brentford down the years