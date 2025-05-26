Man Utd in DIRECT ‘talks’ with mini-Salah in £50m deal after Cunha signing

Manchester United are trying to sign a winger who has been compared to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to a report, as Ruben Amorim inches closer to making his first signing of the summer transfer window.

It has been a dire season for Man Utd. The Red Devils have ended the campaign in 15th place in the Premier League table. Although Amorim led Man Utd to the final of the Europa League, they lost it to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in Bilbao.

Man Utd aim to gun for glory next season, with a place in the Premier League top four their main priority.

One of the players that Amorim personally wants at Old Trafford is Matheus Cunha, with the Portuguese manager keen to play him as one of the two number 10s in his system.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an agreement is in place among Man Utd, Cunha and Wolves, with the trusted journalist giving the transfer his ‘Here we go’.

Not settling for just signing Cunha, the Red Devils are in talks to sign another attacking player from another Premier League club.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd have ‘held talks with Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo’.

The report has noted that Brentford value the Cameroon international forward at £50million.

The 25-year-old is a versatile attacking player who was deployed mainly as a right-winger by Brentford manager Thomas Frank this season.

Mbeumo, who was described as “a mini-Salah” on talkSPORT by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jason Cundy earlier this month, scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances in the 2024/25 campaign.

How Bryan Mbeumo feels about joining Man Utd – sources

TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd’s interest in signing Mbeumo from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 7 that Man Utd are competing with Newcastle United for Mbeumo.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Red Devils are ‘serious’ about a summer deal for the forward, who is ‘intrigued by the prospect of joining Old Trafford, given Man Utd’s global stature and Amorim’s attacking philosophy’.

However, at the time, it was Newcastle who were in pole position for the Brentford star, who is open to a move to St. James’ Park.

While Man Utd are now in talks with Mbeumo, it must be noted that, unlike Newcastle, the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season.

Brentford manager Frank, though, has publicly added that his star player could leave this summer.

TalkSPORT quotes Frank as saying about Mbeumo: “I can definitely understand the interest in him.

“There should be interest in him. He is at his best age, he has scored 20 goals.

“I would like to keep him, but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price.”

