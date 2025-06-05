Manchester United have set up a meeting with Brentford to continue talks over signing Bryan Mbeumo, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Ian Wright gives his verdict on a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

The 2024/25 season was bitterly disappointing for Man Utd. Results and performances were expected to be better when Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as the Man Utd manager in November 2024, but the team went backwards. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League table, and although they reached the final of the Europa League, they lost it to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd, though, have already started rebuilding for next season, as Amorim aims to get the club back among the forces of the English game.

The Red Devils have secured the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with Amorim planning to play the Brazil international forward as one of his two number 10s.

United have also set their sights on a winger, with Brentford star Mbeumo very much in their sights and also seen by Amorim as another option to play as a second No.10 in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

After it was widely reported that United’s opening gambit for the 25-year-old has been rejected, sources can now reveal exactly what the Bees are demanding.

And sources have explained that Brentford are asking for around £60/65m – of which £50/55m should be fixed – to let the winger go.

Man Utd’s stance is that they will not pay more than £47/48m in a fixed fee and would like to include larger bonuses.

Sources indicate that Man Utd and Brentford plan to discuss the financial details in an upcoming meeting, which is expected very soon.

The meeting has already been set up, with Man Utd keen to close the deal quickly as they view Mbeumo as an important target.

TEAMtalk understands that Man would like to have everything wrapped up by the middle of next week at the latest, as they race to make their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Bryan Mbeumo backed for Man Utd success

Although there is no full agreement on personal terms yet between Man Utd and Mbeumo, there is confidence on both sides that a solution will be found.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd have already sent a proposal to Mbeumo’s representatives, and discussions with the player are going ahead in parallel.

Man Utd have offered the Cameroon international winger an initial £135,000 a week.

However, according to The Times, Mbeumo wants nearly double that (£250,000 per week), and talks are continuing on that front to find common ground.

While it would be a big outlay for Man Utd if they are able to sign Mbeumo, the winger will be a success at Old Trafford, according to Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Mbeumo scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances for Brentford in the 2024/25 campaign.

Wright said on Wrighty’s House Podcast: “When you saw it, like obviously Ivan Toney took all the plaudits at Brentford, but when you watched him then and watched the, you’re looking at it now and it’s more consistent, and you think, yeah. It’s the only thing I’m surprised about with him, is that he’s only 26.

“You know something, if he goes to United I think that he’s somebody that, if he gets in the moments that he’s had for Brentford, for United, he will then realise where he is. Because he goes to another level with the attention from United.”

