‘Very frustrated’ star ‘wants’ to join Man Utd ASAP and waiting for ‘agreement’

Bryan Mbeumo’s true feelings about the delay in getting a Manchester United deal done have been revealed by a source, as Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim receives a welcome boost in his quest to sign a new striker.

One of the summer window’s longest-running transfer sagas is Man Utd’s pursuit of Brentford winger Mbeumo. The Red Devils have had two bids already rejected by the Bees, who are believed to be holding out £65m (€75m, $88m) for the Cameroon international winger.

Man Utd have already made a big signing in the summer transfer window, bringing in Brazilian star Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5million.

Amorim is personally keen on bringing Mbeumo to Old Trafford, with the 25-year-old winger himself keen on working with the Man Utd manager and has already turned down a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Cameroon assistant coach, Ashu Cyprian Besong, has revealed that he has spoken to Mbeumo already about his desire to join Man Utd.

Besong has claimed that the Brentford winger is very frustrated that the two clubs cannot agree on a fee.

He told Telecom Asia: “Yes, obviously, he’s very frustrated with how long it’s taken. But he’s a professional and anticipates these things.

“I spoke to him about a week ago, and he is very calm with everything that is going on. But of course, he’s already told them he wants to go to United.

“He just wanted the two clubs to find an agreement, as he’s very grateful for the opportunity that he’s been given by Brentford in his career.”

Mbeumo, who has been on the books of Brentford since 2019, scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.

Victor Osimhen boost for Man Utd

While Man Utd are determined to sign Mbeumo in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils are also on the hunt for a new striker.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 14 that Man Utd are among the clubs keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, has a release clause of €75million (£64.6m, $87.7m) in his contract at Napoli, who want to offload the Nigeria international striker this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Osimhen has decided to return to Galatasaray on a permanent contract and has already agreed on personal terms with the Turkish Super Lig club.

However, there has been a sudden twist, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting on his website that Napoli have ‘temporarily’ stopped ‘negotiations with Galatasaray for the transfer of Osimhen’.

Napoli want ‘bank guarantees’ from Galatasaray, which the Turkish club have failed to provide so far.

This has led to Napoli deciding to hit a pause on talks, which could in turn open the door for Man Utd to make a swoop for Osimhen.

