Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who could soon have Bryan Mbeumo in his team

Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Manchester United next week and is keen on completing a move to Old Trafford as soon as possible, as former Red Devils star Rio Ferdinand reveals why he is excited at the potential signing of the Brentford winger.

Man Utd endured a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign. Not only did Ruben Amorim’s side finish 15th in the Premier League table, but they also lost the Europa League final 1-0 to a Tottenham Hotspur side that ended up just a place above the relegation zone.

Looking to make amends and launch a challenge for the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season, Man Utd have been very active in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with manager Amorim planning to play the Brazilian forward as one of his two number 10s.

Talks with Brentford have also been going on for Mbeumo, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that the winger has made it clear that he wants to join Man Utd despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

After Man Utd had an initial bid of £45m up front and a further £10m in add-ons for the winger turned down, the Red Devils appear to have sealed the deal with a second and improved offer.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Man Utd will pay an initial £60million, with potential bonus payments taking the deal towards the £65m mark for Mbeumo, who was described by former Tottenham and Newcastle United defender Sebastien Bassong on BBC World Service’s Sport Today this week as “a very, very dangerous player” who is always on the move” and is “very resilient to go and hurt people”.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported on Wednesday that Mbeumo wants to complete a ‘dream’ move to Man Utd ‘as soon as possible’.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “There is real optimism at Manchester United that they can reach an agreement with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo. We know they have an agreement with the player.

“What I can add today is that the player has been clear with Brentford. He loves Brentford, he has a fantastic relationship with all the people at the club, but he has been clear in telling them that going to Manchester United for him is a dream move. He would like to go to Manchester United as soon as possible.”

It seems that Man Utd and Brentford have now finally agreed on a deal, with talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook reporting on X that Mbeumo will undergo a medical next week.

Crook wrote at 9pm on June 26: “Bryan Mbeumo medical at #MUFC expected to take place next week. With @JacobsBen @talkSPORT.”

Rio Ferdinand gives Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd verdict

Former Man Utd defender Ferdinand is over the moon that Amorim could have Mbeumo in his team next season.

The pundit said on his YouTube channel: “If they get Mbeumo, I’ll be very happy. He wants to come, I know it.

“His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way, goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous.

“Another proven Premier League player, this is what I like, no adjustment business.”

Meanwhile, journalist Graeme Bailey has told United in Focus that some within the industry believe that Mbeumo would be a better signing than Cunha for Man Utd.

Bailey said: “Sources have told United In Focus that a full agreement between Manchester United and Brentford is now getting close.

“For me, Mbeumo is the first major victory of the Jason Wilcox era, yes, Matheus Cunha was a good deal to get done, but United really have seen off interest to get Mbeumo.

“Let’s not forget, he was Newcastle’s first choice to come in on the right, then Tottenham made a late offer – this is a huge success story for Wilcox and the football team.

“They have had to pay around Cunha money, but the market was set by their deal with Wolves – why wouldn’t Brentford want the same, and United accepted that is the right level, and I don’t think many people would disagree.

“A lot of people have spoken about Cunha being a great deal, but I have had honestly had more people in football tell me they are more impressed with United getting Mbeumo.”

