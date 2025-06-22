Man Utd ‘willing’ to make record-breaking bid for Bryan Mbeumo as ‘final details’ claim made

Manchester United are ready to increase their offer for Bryan Mbeumo, with reliable journalist Rudy Galetti revealing how much the Red Devils are now willing to pay for the Brentford winger, whose arrival at Old Trafford is said to affect Amad Diallo.

After a hugely disappointing season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League table and lose the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd are determined to get things right for the 2025/26 campaign. While challenging for the title next season will be beyond Amorim and his players, Man Utd will be keen on clinching a Champions League place at least.

To that end, Man Utd have already been active in the summer transfer window, bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with Amorim planning to play the Brazilian as one of his two number 10s.

The Red Devils are also keen on signing a top-quality number nine, while talks are very active in getting a deal done with Brentford for Mbeumo.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Mbeumo has made it clear that he wants to join Man Utd.

Man Utd have had a bid of £55million for Mbeumo turned down, with suggestions that the Red Devils’ ‘confidence is growing’ that they will be able to sign the Cameroon international winger for £60million.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported on X that Man Utd are now ready to make a new bid for Mbeumo.

The Italian journalist has revealed that Man Utd are willing to pay £63million plus add-ons for the winger, adding that “final details” with Brentford will be sorted soon.

Man UTD are willing to pay ~£63m + add‑ons to sign Bryan Mbeumo. Personal terms have already been verbally agreed upon. Final details with Brentford still to be defined…expected soon.

If Man Utd are able to agree on a £63million deal with Brentford for Mbeumo, then it will be the Bees’ biggest ever sale.

Ivan Toney is Brentford’s record departure, with the Premier League club getting £34million from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for the striker in the summer of 2024.

How Bryan Mbeumo signing could affect Amad Diallo at Man Utd

With Mbeumo keen on a move to Man Utd, one suspects that the winger already knows that he will be a starter in Amorim’s system.

Many will question the position of Amad Diallo in the Man Utd team if the Brentford star moves to Old Trafford, given that his playing style is similar to that of Mbeumo.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has allayed concerns about Diallo and has revealed the information that he has been given.

Bailey told TBR: “In some ways (there are concerns about his position in the attack given the new signings) but Amad probably knows he’s heading towards playing the right wing-back role.

“If you recall, in Amorim’s first game in charge against Ipswich Town, that’s where Amad played.

“When he says right wing-back role, a wing-back role in a Ruben Amorim system is not the wing-back role that we usually associate with English football.

“I think the (Matheus) Cunha and (Bryan) Mbeumo signings, and (Joshua) Zirkzee still being there, tell us that the chances of Amad playing as an attacking midfielder are quite limited next season.

“We might see Amad play in that right-side (wing-back) role, that’s what (the transfer moves) are telling us.

“We know Amad is prepared to play there, he’s done it a number of times for Amorim, and let’s not forget the players who played that position for Amorim – (Geovany) Quenda at Sporting and look how good he is. He’s not a dissimilar type of player (to Amad).”

Bailey added: “It tells us that, while he likely won’t play an attacking midfield role at United, Amad is still very much in Amorim’s thinking.

“It’s a position, if they do it right, he’ll become an immense threat in, that (right wing-back) role.”

